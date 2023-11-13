Primoris Services Corporation to Participate in Investor Conferences

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Primoris Services Corporation (NYSE: PRIM) (“Primoris” or the “Company”) announced today that the Company’s management team will participate in two institutional investor conferences in November.





Sidoti Investor Conference – Virtual on November 15

UBS Industrials Summit – Palm Beach, Florida on November 29

A copy of the Company’s most recent investor presentation will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations “Events and Presentations” section of its website, www.prim.com, prior to each conference.

About Primoris

Primoris Services Corporation is a premier specialty contractor providing critical infrastructure services to the utility, energy, and renewables markets throughout the United States and Canada. Built on a foundation of trust, we deliver a range of engineering, construction, and maintenance services that power, connect, and enhance society. On projects spanning utility-scale solar, renewables, power delivery, communications, and transportation infrastructure, we offer unmatched value to our clients, a safe and entrepreneurial culture to our employees, and innovation and excellence to our communities. To learn more, visit www.prim.com and follow us on social media at @PrimorisServicesCorporation.

