Primoris Services Corporation Schedules Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Primoris Services Corporation (NYSE: PRIM) (“Primoris” or the “Company”) announced today it will report second quarter 2023 financial results on Monday, August 7, 2023, after market close. The Company’s press release will be available on the Primoris website at www.prim.com.





In conjunction with the press release, management will host a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. U.S. Central Time (10:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time), to discuss the Company’s second quarter 2023 results and business outlook.

Interested parties are invited to dial-in at 1-888-330-3428, or from outside the U.S. at 1-646-960-0679, using access code: 7581464, or by asking for the Primoris conference call. A link to the webcast will be accessible from the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.prim.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available Wednesday, August 9, 2023, beginning at 5:00 p.m. Central Time for seven days. The phone number for the conference call replay is 1-800-770-2030 or, for calls from outside the U.S., 1-647-362-9199, using access code: 7581464. The replay of the webcast will also be available on the Company’s website following the end of the live call.

About Primoris

Primoris Services Corporation is a premier specialty contractor providing critical infrastructure services to the utility, energy, and renewables markets throughout the United States and Canada. Built on a foundation of trust, we deliver a range of engineering, construction, and maintenance services that power, connect, and enhance society. On projects spanning utility-scale solar, renewables, power delivery, communications, and transportation infrastructure, we offer unmatched value to our clients, a safe and entrepreneurial culture to our employees, and innovation and excellence to our communities. To learn more, visit www.prim.com and follow us on social media at @PrimorisServicesCorporation.

Contacts

Blake Holcomb



Vice President, Investor Relations



214-545-6773



bholcomb@prim.com