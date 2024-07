Primoris Services Corporation Receives Project Awards Valued at Approximately $1.2 Billion

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Primoris Services Corporation (NYSE: PRIM) (“Primoris” or the “Company”) today announced several awards with a combined value of approximately $1.2 billion secured by the Company’s Energy Segment. The awards include nearly $700 million contracted in the second quarter of 2024 and more than $500 million booked early in the third quarter of 2024. The projects consist of $1.1 billion for the engineering, procurement and construction of utility-scale solar projects and around $100 million for the expansion of multiple combustion gas turbine generators.





“We continue to see strong demand in our utility-scale solar and natural gas generation solutions driven by a growing need for power generation and the strength of our customer relationships that value our track record of safely and successfully executing their projects,” said Tom McCormick, President and Chief Executive Officer of Primoris. “The solar awards, which include approximately 800 MWh of battery energy storage systems, demonstrate progress toward our strategic goal to expand our solar service offering and provide a comprehensive solution for our clients.”

The projects are scheduled to begin mobilization in the second half of 2024 through the second quarter of 2025.

About Primoris

Primoris Services Corporation is a premier specialty contractor providing critical infrastructure services to the utility, energy, and renewables markets throughout the United States and Canada. Built on a foundation of trust, we deliver a range of engineering, construction, and maintenance services that power, connect, and enhance society. On projects spanning utility-scale solar, renewables, power delivery, communications, and transportation infrastructure, we offer unmatched value to our clients, a safe and entrepreneurial culture to our employees, and innovation and excellence to our communities. To learn more, visit www.prim.com and follow us on social media at @PrimorisServicesCorporation.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect, when made, the Company’s expectations or beliefs concerning future events that involve risks and uncertainties, including the Company’s future performance. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and can be identified by terms such as “anticipates”, “believes”, “could”, “estimates”, “expects”, “intends”, “may”, “plans”, “potential”, “predicts”, “projects”, “should”, “will”, “would” or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements include information concerning our possible or assumed future results of operations, business strategies, financing plans, competitive position, industry environment, potential growth opportunities, the effects of regulation and the economy, generally. Forward-looking statements inherently involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially as a result of a number of factors, including, among other things, the risks described in Part I, Item 1A “Risk Factors” of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and our other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Such filings are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Given these risks and uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Primoris does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

