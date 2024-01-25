Primient Announces Approved Science Based Targets

SCHAUMBURG, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Primient, a leading producer of food and industrial ingredients made from plant-based, renewable sources, announces approval of near-term science based targets in line with 1.5°C and a goal year of 2030.





The company’s approved targets are aligned with the most ambitious Science Basted Targets initiative (SBTi) trajectory – 1.5°C which carries the additional distinction of being recognized as a partner in the Business Ambition for 1.5°C cohort.

“Our target approval is another proof point of our sustainability leadership, demonstrating Primient’s commitment to sustainable action across the industry and up and down our value chain,” says Laura Kowalski, Global Sustainability Manager, Primient.

“We are excited about this next step forward as we continue to identify new technologies and processes that will allow us to further decarbonize and continuously improve across our manufacturing footprint,” says Jim Stutelberg, CEO, Primient.

Primient’s approved science based targets.

2030 GOAL YEAR, 2019 BASELINE | Aligned with 1.5°C

Scope 1 and 2: -46.2% absolute emissions *

Scope 3: -46.2% absolute emissions

Scope 3 FLAG (forest, land, and agriculture) goal: -26% absolute emissions **

Zero deforestation supply chain by 2025

*The target boundary includes land related emissions and removals from bioenergy feedstocks

**The target includes FLAG emissions and removals

Setting a New Standard in Sustainable Action

Primient is an early mover in the corn wet milling industry in the pursuit of 1.5°C SBT alignment and is among the first round of organizations globally to have an approved FLAG (forest, land, and agriculture) target.

Setting a new standard is not new for the company who has already celebrated a number of key sustainability milestones in its first two years.

Two of the most energy efficient corn wet mills in the US (Lafayette, Indiana and Loudon, Tennessee)

First and only corn wet miller to be entirely out of coal

100% of manufacturing facilities successfully transitioned to either natural gas or biomass, with three wet mills running on natural gas cogeneration, allowing for waste heat to be converted to steam or electricity

1.2 million acres of corn enrolled in a sustainable agriculture program with Truterra, enabling growers to implement regenerative practices on their fields in the US Midwest

To learn more about Primient’s investments, sustainable practices and ambition for a brighter, plant-based future, please visit: www.primient.com/sustainability and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

About Primient

Primient is a leading producer of food and industrial ingredients made from plant-based, renewable sources. We deliver value through deep technical, commercial, and operational excellence that is backed by our long-standing corn wet milling heritage. Wherever we are in the process, from field to customer, our priorities are focused on ensuring we produce the safest, highest quality products through practices that uphold both our responsibility and commitments to our people and our planet.

