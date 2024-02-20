PrimeLending® Works with MyUtilities to Simplify Home Services Setup for Homebuyers

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–National residential home lender PrimeLending, a PlainsCapital Company, is excited to announce a strategic alliance with MyUtilities, a premier concierge service specializing in simplifying utility and home services setup. Through this collaboration, PrimeLending customers purchasing a new home will now receive complimentary utility and home services setup assistance from MyUtilities.





Moving to a new home involves various logistical challenges for homebuyers, such as transferring utilities, setting up internet and cable services, and ensuring a smooth transition for security systems. MyUtilities, with its user-friendly platform and complimentary registration, streamlines the transfer of essential services. MyUtilities not only facilitates the transfer of essential services but also provides the latest offers from service providers, ensuring PrimeLending customers have access to highly competitive deals in their new location.

“We firmly believe that buying a home should be an exciting and rewarding experience,” said Tim Elkins, Chief Production Officer at PrimeLending. “That’s why working with MyUtilities, a leader in utilities service transfer, to offer our customers an added level of simplicity and convenience to the moving process makes so much sense.”

PrimeLending is driven to deliver a streamlined home-buying experience, offering a seamless blend of personalized guidance from experienced mortgage professionals and cutting-edge digital convenience. Maintaining a 96% national customer satisfaction rating for 20231, the company is fulfilling this promise.

“We’re thrilled to partner with PrimeLending and play an important role in streamlining the process of moving into a new home,” said Carl Williams, President and COO at MyUtilities.

Working alongside our customers in all 50 states, PrimeLending provides financing to customers looking to buy, refinance and renovate a home. PrimeLending is a wholly owned subsidiary of PlainsCapital Bank, which in turn is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HTH). More information at PrimeLending.com.

1Survey administered and managed by an independent third party following loan closing. 96% satisfaction rating refers to the average overall rating our customers have given PrimeLending for the period 01/01/23-12/31/23. PrimeLending and MyUtilities are not affiliated. All loans subject to credit approval. Rates and fees subject to change. ©2024 PrimeLending, a PlainsCapital Company (PrimeLending). (NMLS: 13649) Equal Housing Lender.

