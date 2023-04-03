PrimeLending Earns Four 2022 Best-in-class Awards From MortgageCX

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–National home lender, PrimeLending®, a PlainsCapital Company, has once again earned elite MortgageCX Best-in-Class Lender Awards in the Large Independent Lender tier in four categories for 2022:

Best Online Tools

Best Application Process

Best Loan Officers

Best Processors

The MortgageCX Best-in-Class Lender Awards honor the lenders who have garnered exceptional ratings from the borrowers they served in 2022, based on their previous year’s scores and outcomes. These prestigious awards are bestowed solely upon the highest-performing lenders in each segment and are a testament to their excellence and quality. Based on data gathered via STRATMOR’s MortgageCX program as well as MortgageSAT, a former joint offering of STRATMOR Group and CFI Group, the MortgageCX Best-in-Class Lender Recognition Awards serve as a seal of approval, signifying the outstanding level of service and performance that these lenders have achieved in the eyes of their customers.

“We are absolutely thrilled to receive these awards from our customers,” said Tim Elkins, Chief Production Officer of PrimeLending. “Our top priority has always been to make borrowing a positive and rewarding experience for our clients. And I’m proud to say that our hard work has paid off – these awards confirm that our unique blend of fast, user-friendly technology, personalized service, and expert guidance from our loan officers is hitting the mark.”

PrimeLending strives to provide the ideal home-buying experience by offering a perfect combination of personalized assistance from knowledgeable loan officers and seamless digital convenience that eliminates the bulk of the paperwork involved in the mortgage process. With over 1,100 loan officers stationed across the country, PrimeLending prides itself on delivering localized mortgage expertise and personalized service to its clients. PrimeLending’s highly acclaimed digital mortgage experience empowers borrowers to apply online, qualify1 for a mortgage, securely upload personal financial documents, monitor their loan’s progress, pay fees, and raise queries at any point in the process.

STRATMOR Group’s MortgageCX® service is recognized as the industry benchmark for mortgage borrower satisfaction and offers lenders a powerful management tool that gives lenders the control, visibility and context they need to manage and improve the customer experience. Visit the MortgageCX awards page on the STRATMOR Group website for more details and to see the list of winners.

ABOUT PRIMELENDING

PrimeLending, a PlainsCapital Company, is a national home lender combining personal guidance and local expertise with fast service, more choices and the flexibility to meet homeowners’ unique needs. We’re relentlessly focused on empowering our customers to boldly pursue their homeownership goals, whether they’re looking to buy, refinance or renovate a home. The PrimeLending team works alongside our customers in all 50 states, helping them make smart home financing decisions and have a rewarding experience along the way. Delivering on this promise for more than 35 years, we’re proud to consistently earn a 96% customer satisfaction rating2. PrimeLending is a wholly owned subsidiary of PlainsCapital Bank, which in turn is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HTH). More information at PrimeLending.com. Equal Housing Lender.

1A qualification is not an approval of credit, and does not signify that underwriting requirements have been met. Conditions and restrictions may apply.

2Survey administered and managed by an independent third party following loan closing. 96% satisfaction rating refers to the average rating our customers have given our loan officers for the period 01/01/22-12/31/22.

All loans subject to credit approval. Rates and fees subject to change.

©2023 PrimeLending, a PlainsCapital Company (PrimeLending). (NMLS: 13649) Equal Housing Lender.

