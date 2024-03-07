Home Business Wire Prime Healthcare Services, Inc. Schedules 2023 4th Quarter Earnings Conference Call
Prime Healthcare Services, Inc. Schedules 2023 4th Quarter Earnings Conference Call

ONTARIO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Prime Healthcare Services will report earnings on March 25, 2024. The company will then host a conference call on March 26th at 2:00 p.m. (ET) to discuss the reported results.


To pre-register for the call, please email EGarcia27@primehealthcare.com to facilitate attaining your individual pin that will allow direct access to the call.

For those who do not pre-register, 15 minutes prior the start time of the Earnings Conference Call please dial (786) 496 5601 (U.S.) or (866) 571 0905 (toll-free) and when prompted to enter a pin, enter (*0) and request to join the “Prime Healthcare Services, Inc. 4th Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call”.

For those who are unable to listen to the conference call live, there will be a replay available through April 26, 2024, which can be accessed by dialing (866) 583-1035 (U.S. Toll Free), passcode 2964178#.

About Prime Healthcare: As an award-winning health system headquartered in Ontario, California, operating 44 hospitals and more than 300 outpatient locations in 14 states, Prime Healthcare provides more than 2.6 million patient visits annually. It is one of the nation’s leading health systems with nearly 50,000 employees and physicians. Fourteen of the Prime Healthcare hospitals are members of the Prime Healthcare Foundation, a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit public charity. Please visit www.primehealthcare.com.

Elizabeth Nikels / 909-235-4305 enikels@primehealthcare.com

