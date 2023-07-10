<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Prime Day Speaker Deals (2023): Early Ultimate Ears, Sonos, JBL & More Speaker Deals Reported by Retail Replay
Business Wire

The best early speaker deals for Prime Day are out. Check the top offers on Bluetooth speakers, portable speakers, home theater systems & more


BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Here’s a summary of the best early speaker deals for Prime Day, featuring the latest offers on Anker, JBL, Sonos, Ultimate Ears and more. Browse the latest deals listed below.

Best Portable Speaker Deals:

Best Home Theater Deals:

Best Soundbar Deals:

Looking for more deals? Check out Amazon’s Prime Day homepage to view hundreds more deals across a wide range of products.

The list above was created and shared by Retail Replay, a consumer news website. Retail Replay may earn commissions from sales generated using the links provided.

Alongside Amazon, dozens of online stores run sales events to coincide with Prime Day. Retail Replay identifies and lists the best deals from multiple retailers throughout Prime Day, to provide shoppers with as much information as possible.

Where can shoppers find the best Prime Day speaker deals?

The best speaker Prime Day deals can be found by checking the deals links listed above, and on the Amazon Prime Day page.

About Retail Replay: Retail Replay provides consumer retail news and deals round-ups. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Retail Replay earns from qualifying purchases.

Contacts

Andrew Mathews (andrew@retailreplay.com)

