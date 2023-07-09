Prime Day PS5 & PS4 Deals (2023): Early PS4 & PS5 Console, Game, Controller & Bundle Deals Tracked by Retail Replay

Early Prime Day PS4 & PS5 deals have arrived, review all the latest early Prime Day Sony PlayStation console bundles & accessories sales below





BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Here’s a comparison of all the top early Sony PS5 & PS4 deals for Prime Day 2023, including all the latest sales on PS4 Pro, PS4 Slim, PS5 Digital and PS5 Disc Edition consoles, games, controllers and accessories. Links to the latest deals are listed below.

Best PS5 Deals:

Best PS4 Deals:

Looking for more deals? Click here to browse the full selection of early Prime Day deals at Amazon.com.

The list above was researched and published by Retail Replay, a consumer news website. Retail Replay may earn commissions from sales generated using the links provided.

In addition to Amazon, dozens of online retailers run sales to coincide with Prime Day. Retail Replay identifies and lists the best deals across multiple retailers throughout Prime Day, to provide consumers with as much information as possible.

Where can readers find the best Prime Day PS5 & PS4 deals?

The best Sony PS4 & PS5 Prime Day deals can be found by checking the deals links listed above, and by visiting the Amazon Prime Day homepage.

About Retail Replay: Retail Replay provides consumer retail news and deals round-ups. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Retail Replay earns from qualifying purchases.

Contacts

Andrew Mathews (andrew@retailreplay.com)