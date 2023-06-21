Prime Day Is Back This July 11 & 12, With Big Savings, New Amazon-Exclusive Deals, and Celebrity Product Launches

Save big on popular brands like Lancôme, Kérastase, Peloton, Victoria’s Secret, YETI, The Drop, and Sony, and save on new Amazon-exclusive deals from D’Amelio Footwear, OPI, and Alo Yoga

Get up to 75% off an Amazon Fire TV 43” Omni Series and other exciting products with Invite-only deals, a new way for Prime members to request an invitation to access exclusive Prime Day deals that are expected to sell out

Start back to school and college shopping now, with thousands of selections under $5, $10, and $20 ahead of Prime Day

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–(NASDAQ:AMZN)—The countdown begins to Amazon’s Prime Day event. From July 11 at 3 a.m. EDT through July 12, Prime members get exclusive access to Amazon’s lowest prices so far this year on select products from a variety of brands, like Bose, Hey Dude, and Theragun. New deals will drop every 30 minutes during select periods throughout the event, with deep discounts on top products from the hottest brands. This Prime Day, members in the U.S. can also shop more deals on small business products than ever before. Customers can join Prime or start a free trial at amazon.com/primeday to participate and get the most out of Amazon.





“Prime Day is all about making our Prime members feel like a big deal, with deep savings and access to some of the best offers from brands they love,” said Jamil Ghani, vice president of Amazon Prime. “With Invite-only deals, we’re adding more value to the Prime experience and have made it easier for our Prime members to access exclusive doorbuster deals at incredible prices without waiting in line.”

Shop and Save Now

Prime members don’t have to wait to shop. Early access to deals starts now on select Amazon devices and products from brands like Ruggable and quip. Members can also shop early deals on products from small businesses like Madison Reed, Balanced Tiger, and AllKem Beauty—and other Black-owned, women-owned, and military family-owned brands—and independent artisans at amazon.com/primedaysmallbusiness.

Shop Back to School and Off to College shopping guides: Start saving on everyday school and college essentials. The newly launched Back to School and Off to College shopping guides offer thousands of products for parents, students, and teachers to find what they want and need at a low price. Explore back to school products by price point, deals, grade level, customers’ most-loved items, and more at amazon.com/backtoschool. Find your dorm room style and everything else you need for college at amazon.com/offtocollege.

Shop Prime Day deals beyond Amazon with Buy with Prime: From June 21 through Prime Day, U.S. Prime members can shop deals directly with brands like Briogeo Hair Care, Anker, Wyze, and Pickleball Central, using Buy with Prime, a new shopping benefit for Prime members. To discover deals beyond Amazon.com, visit buywithprime.amazon.com/shoppers.

Go big with Prime Visa: From June 29 through July 26, Prime members can get a $200 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval for Prime Visa. Cardmembers also earn 5% back year-round at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, and Whole Foods Market with an eligible Prime membership. Plus, with daily rewards, earnings can now be redeemed at Amazon.com or Chase as soon as the next day.

Access exclusive Prime Video and Amazon Music deals: Enjoy early savings on Prime Video with a selection of titles to rent or buy at up to 50% off. Prime members can also subscribe to select channels for 99 cents per month for up to two months, and get 50% off for two months on AMC+ and Paramount+ if not already subscribed. And for a limited time, members can save with an Amazon Music Unlimited and MGM+ bundle for 99 cents per month for three months. All Prime Video deals can be found at amazon.com/primememberdeals.

Save big on Amazon Devices: Get deals starting now and save up to 55% on select Alexa-enabled devices, including the Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) and the all-new Echo Pop; up to 63% off select kids devices, including Echo Glow and the all-new Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) Kids; up to 66% off select Ring bundles; up to 56% on select eero mesh Wi-Fi systems; 60% on a Blink Outdoor (3rd Gen); and up to 43% off select Hisense smart TVs with Fire TV built in.

Get deals starting now and save up to 55% on select Alexa-enabled devices, including the Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) and the all-new Echo Pop; up to 63% off select kids devices, including Echo Glow and the all-new Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) Kids; up to 66% off select Ring bundles; up to 56% on select eero Wi-Fi systems; 60% on a Blink Outdoor (3rd Gen); and up to 43% off select Hisense smart TVs with Fire TV built in. Shop celebrity and influencer picks: Add your favorite celebrity and influencer product recommendations to your shopping list. Tastemakers like Marianna Hewitt, Whitney Port, Tayshia Adams, and Rocky Barnes will curate early deals on their Amazon storefronts, including exclusive promo codes on top brands. Influencer picks can be found on the Inspire Tab in the Amazon Shopping app —look for the lightbulb icon in the app’s bottom navigation bar. Prime members can also tune into livestreams hosted by celebrities like Lola Tung, Christopher Briney, and Gavin Casalegno from Prime Video’s The Summer I Turned Pretty; or the hosts of REVOLT’s Black Girl Stuff on amazon.com/liveprimeday or download the Amazon Live Shopping app on Fire TV.

Prepare for Prime Day

From requesting early access to exclusive Prime Day deals to asking Alexa for deal notifications and event reminders, members can access several ways to prepare for Prime Day.

Sign up for Invite-only deals: With the all-new Invite-only deals program, Prime members can request an invitation to score some of Prime Day's best deals that are expected to sell out—including 75% off Amazon Fire TV 43" Omni Series, 60% off Bulova Men's Marine Star Chronograph, 55% off JBL Live 660NC Noise Cancelling Headphones, and 50% off FOREO LUNA 3 Facial Cleansing Brush. Members who are selected will be notified during Prime Day with instructions on how to purchase the item at the exclusive deal price.

Set up personalized deal alerts: Prime members can subscribe to receive deal alert notifications related to their recent Amazon searches and recently viewed items. All members have to do is visit the Prime Day event page on the Amazon Shopping app between now and Prime Day to create deal alerts. Once Prime Day arrives, members will receive push notifications on any available deals.

Explore all delivery options: With a Prime membership, you can rely on Amazon to make life easier with fast, free delivery on tens of millions of items and, as always, choose the delivery option that best suits your needs this Prime Day. Same-Day Delivery is currently available to customers in more than 90 U.S. metro areas. You can also select free delivery to Amazon Lockers or Counters, or choose a delivery day preference with Amazon Day.

Receive deal notifications from Alexa: Prime members can ask Alexa for deal notifications on products added to their Wish List, Cart, or Save for Later. To get started, just say, "Alexa, add [product name] to my cart," and then ask Alexa to notify you about the deal when it's live.

Prime members can ask Alexa for deal notifications on products added to their Wish List, Cart, or Save for Later. To get started, just say, “Alexa, add [product name] to my cart,” and then ask Alexa to notify you about the deal when it’s live. Ask Alexa for an event reminder: Let Alexa give you a gentle nudge when Prime Day begins. Prime members can be alerted at the start of the event by saying, “Alexa, set a reminder for Prime Day.”

Find Prime Day Around the World

Prime Day will kick off on July 11 in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, Egypt, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, the U.S., and the UK. Prime members in India can shop on Prime Day later this summer.

About Prime

Prime is savings, convenience, and entertainment in one single membership. More than 200 million paid Prime members in 25 countries around the world enjoy access to Amazon’s enormous selection, exceptional value, and fast delivery. In the U.S., anyone can join Prime for $14.99 per month or $139 per year, or start a free 30-day trial if eligible at amazon.com/prime. Additionally, college students can try Prime Student with a six-month trial at amazon.com/joinstudent, then just pay $7.49 per month, or $69 per year. Qualifying government assistance recipients can get Prime Access for $6.99 per month at amazon.com/getprimeaccess. For more information about Prime, including discounted memberships, visit aboutamazon.com/prime.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Amazon strives to be Earth’s Most Customer-Centric Company, Earth’s Best Employer, and Earth’s Safest Place to Work. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Career Choice, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, Alexa, Just Walk Out technology, Amazon Studios, and The Climate Pledge are some of the things pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

