Prime Big Deal Days is Back October 8-9—Offering Prime Members Exclusive Access to Millions of Early Holiday Deals

‘Tis the season for early holiday savings with exciting deals on toys from popular brands like Barbie, Squishmallows, Play-Doh, and Disney; deals on beauty and fashion brands like Clinique, Too Faced, Florence by Mills, Cider, and Aéropostale; and savings on hosting essentials and home décor from premium brands like NEST New York, Lenox, and Lodge

Browse Amazon’s Holiday Shop featuring gift guides and deals from popular brands including Coach, KitchenAid, JBL, and LEGO

Simplify holiday gifting—customers can use Rufus to surface tailored gifting recommendations from across Amazon’s wide selection, helping them find the perfect present for every person on their list

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) today announced Prime Big Deal Days returns October 8-9 to kick off the holiday season with big savings. Starting October 8 at 12:01 a.m. PDT, Prime members can get an exclusive head start on seasonal shopping with up to 40% off winter fashion must-haves like sweaters and puffers from Amazon Essentials; deals on Halloween costumes and accessories for the family starting at $5; and exciting savings on electronics from top brands like Beats, Samsung, and Fujifilm. Prime Big Deal Days is also a great time to stock up on everyday essentials including batteries, home storage, and pet care from Amazon Basics that offers quality products at exceptional prices. New deals will drop as often as every 5 minutes during select periods throughout the event, so members can shop early and often to discover new deals. Customers who are not yet Prime members can join now or start a free trial at amazon.com/primebigdealdays to unlock access to exclusive savings.









“We’re gearing up for another exciting holiday shopping season, filled with unbeatable deals on beloved brands, seasonal products, and popular gifts available exclusively for Prime members,” says Vice President of Prime Worldwide, Jamil Ghani. “Exclusive savings events like Prime Big Deal Days combined with unlimited fast, free delivery of 300+ million products across more than 35 categories year-round put Prime in a class of its own and make membership a better value than ever before. Whether Prime members are hoping to cross items off their gift lists early, looking forward to hosting joyful gatherings, or scoring something special for themselves, Prime Big Deal Days is here for all their holiday needs and more.”

Discover the Perfect Gift

Prime members can browse gift guides within the Holiday Shop and explore Amazon’s annual Toys We Love list, featuring the exclusive release of the Amazon Delivery Van Ride-On toy from Radio Flyer, now available for pre-order. The Holiday Shop offers low prices and gifts for everyone on your list, including trending items from top brands across more than 35 categories. Gifting is made easy with Rufus, Amazon’s generative AI-powered conversational shopping assistant—from finding deals to selecting the perfect gift to answering shopping questions, Rufus helps customers make more informed shopping decisions. For extra inspiration, start scrolling Inspire to watch personalized videos featuring deals on items based on your interests, or use Find on Amazon to quickly find items spotted online to secure the perfect gift.

Take Advantage of Early Deals

Shop select deals available now for savings across electronics, groceries, travel, and more. Early savings include:

New and trending Amazon devices: Save up to 55% on select Amazon devices, including the Blink Outdoor 4 six-camera system, eero mesh wifi systems, 40” Fire TV 2-Series, and Luna gaming controllers, and get our lowest price ever for the Blink Outdoor 4 four-camera system. Additionally, earn up to 10% back on select Amazon device purchases, including Fire Max 11 tablet, Amazon Echo (4th Gen), and 65” Fire TV Omni QLED Series when you pay with your Prime card.

Save up to 55% on select Amazon devices, including the Blink Outdoor 4 six-camera system, eero wifi systems, 40” Fire TV 2-Series, and Luna gaming controllers, and get our lowest price ever for the Blink Outdoor 4 four-camera system. Additionally, earn up to 10% back on select Amazon device purchases, including Fire Max 11 tablet, Amazon Echo (4th Gen), and 65” Fire TV Omni QLED Series when you pay with your Prime card. Deals from small businesses: Shop early deals from small businesses at amazon.com/smallbusinessdeals, including up to 20% off of select products from Tally Tumbler, up to 30% off of select products from Made by Johnny and Bodhi Dog, and up to 48% off of select products from Keranique, and other Black-owned, women-owned, and military-family-owned brands and independent sellers. Today, more than 60% of Amazon’s sales are from independent sellers—most of which are small and medium sized businesses—providing a vast selection of amazing products, competitive prices, and great convenience for customers. Amazon’s incredible product selection that customers love—during Prime Big Deal Days and all-year-round—is only made possible by our partnership with independent sellers.

Shop early deals from small businesses at amazon.com/smallbusinessdeals, including up to 20% off of select products from Tally Tumbler, up to 30% off of select products from Made by Johnny and Bodhi Dog, and up to 48% off of select products from Keranique, and other Black-owned, women-owned, and military-family-owned brands and independent sellers. Today, more than 60% of Amazon’s sales are from independent sellers—most of which are small and medium sized businesses—providing a vast selection of amazing products, competitive prices, and great convenience for customers. Amazon’s incredible product selection that customers love—during Prime Big Deal Days and all-year-round—is only made possible by our partnership with independent sellers. Travel adventures : Enjoy 10% off experiences on Viator, up to 40% off on Carnival cruises, and up to 30% off your Avis rental. Plus earn 10% back when you reserve your rental car on Amazon. (Exclusions apply, see Travel Deals page for details).

Enjoy 10% off experiences on Viator, up to 40% off on Carnival cruises, and up to 30% off your Avis rental. Plus earn 10% back when you reserve your rental car on Amazon. (Exclusions apply, see Travel Deals page for details). Deals on Amazon Music Unlimited : Customers who haven’t tried Amazon Music Unlimited can listen free, for a limited time. Non-Prime members can get access to three months free, and Prime members can get four months free, with access to more than 100 million songs and top podcasts ad-free, on-demand, and in high-quality streaming audio. In addition, individual customers who subscribe to Amazon Music Unlimited can upgrade to a Family Plan with no extra cost for two months. More info can be found at amazon.com/music/unlimited.

Customers who haven’t tried Amazon Music Unlimited can listen free, for a limited time. Non-Prime members can get access to three months free, and Prime members can get four months free, with access to more than 100 million songs and top podcasts ad-free, on-demand, and in high-quality streaming audio. In addition, individual customers who subscribe to Amazon Music Unlimited can upgrade to a Family Plan with no extra cost for two months. More info can be found at amazon.com/music/unlimited. Takeout with Grubhub+: Prime members enjoy a free Grubhub+ membership worth $120 a year, offering all the savings perks of Grubhub+, including $0 delivery fees on eligible orders, lower service fees, 5% credit back on pick-up orders, and exclusive offers. Starting today through October 9, Prime members can get $10 off one Grubhub order over $15 with the code “PRIME10” when redeeming the Grubhub+ offer for the first time. The code can be manually entered by Prime members during checkout when shopping Grubhub on Amazon.com or the Amazon Shopping app . Those Prime members who choose to use the Grubhub app can input the code manually at checkout as well. Terms and conditions apply.

Prep Now for Prime Big Deal Days

Learn more about how Prime members can prepare to shop the event, including:

Sign up for Prime to get a wide range of benefits: Prime keeps getting better, with unlimited, free delivery at Amazon’s fastest speeds ever on a vast selection of products including tens of millions of products with Same-Day or One-Day Delivery, year-round low prices across more than 35 product categories, access to exclusive deal events, and an array of additional entertainment, grocery, healthcare, and food delivery benefits and discounts. Become a Prime member today to save big during Prime Big Deal Days and enjoy benefits year-round.

Prime keeps getting better, with unlimited, free delivery at Amazon’s fastest speeds ever on a vast selection of products including tens of millions of products with Same-Day or One-Day Delivery, year-round low prices across more than 35 product categories, access to exclusive deal events, and an array of additional entertainment, grocery, healthcare, and food delivery benefits and discounts. Become a Prime member today to save big during Prime Big Deal Days and enjoy benefits year-round. Earn more with Prime Visa and Prime Store Card: Prime members can get a $150 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval for Prime Visa (10/2/24-10/31/24) or Prime members can get a $80 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval for Prime Store Card (10/3/24-10/9/24). Plus, cardmembers with an eligible Prime membership earn 10% back or more on select deals on Prime Big Deal Days with Prime Card Bonus and 5% back year-round at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, and Whole Foods Market (in-store code required for Prime Store Card)—all with no annual credit card fees.

Prime members can get a $150 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval for Prime Visa (10/2/24-10/31/24) or Prime members can get a $80 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval for Prime Store Card (10/3/24-10/9/24). Plus, cardmembers with an eligible Prime membership earn 10% back or more on select deals on Prime Big Deal Days with Prime Card Bonus and 5% back year-round at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, and Whole Foods Market (in-store code required for Prime Store Card)—all with no annual credit card fees. Set up personal deal reminders from Alexa: Prime members can set up deal notifications through the Amazon Shopping app for items on their Wish List, in their Cart, or marked “Save for Later,” and Alexa will keep them up-to-date on the latest savings and upcoming deals.

Prime Big Deal Days Around the World

Prime Big Deal Days will kick off on October 8 in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, the U.K., the U.S., and for the first time, Turkey. Prime members in Japan can shop on Prime Big Deal Days later in October.

Enjoy Fast, Free Delivery All Year Long with Prime

U.S. Prime members can enjoy more than 300 million items available with free Prime shipping and tens of millions of the most popular items available with free Same-Day or One-Day Delivery, which is currently available in more than 120 U.S. metro areas. Prime members can use Amazon Day to select a designated day of the week to conveniently receive their packages – which is a great way to combine multiple orders into fewer deliveries. In 2024, Amazon Day has, on average, used 20% fewer boxes and resulted in lower carbon emissions compared to other Amazon delivery options. Customers will also have the added convenience of being able to choose how and where those items arrive—whether at home, work, or places you frequent with Amazon’s network of more than 25,000 package pick-up locations.

About Prime

Prime is savings, convenience, and entertainment in one single membership. More than 200 million paid Prime members around the world enjoy access to Amazon’s enormous selection, exceptional value, and fast delivery. In the U.S., we offer more than 300 million items with free Prime shipping, including tens of millions of the most popular products available with Same-Day or One-Day Delivery. Anyone can join Prime for $14.99 per month or $139 per year, or start a free 30-day trial if eligible at amazon.com/prime. Additionally, young adults ages 18-24 and college students can try Prime for Young Adults with a six-month trial at amazon.com/joinstudent, then just pay $7.49 per month, or $69 per year. Qualifying government assistance recipients can get Prime Access for $6.99 per month at amazon.com/getprimeaccess. For more information about Prime, including discounted memberships, visit aboutamazon.com/prime.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Amazon strives to be Earth’s Most Customer-Centric Company, Earth’s Best Employer, and Earth’s Safest Place to Work. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Career Choice, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, Alexa, Just Walk Out technology, Amazon Studios, and The Climate Pledge are some of the things pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

Contacts

Amazon.com, Inc.



Media Hotline



Amazon-pr@amazon.com

www.amazon.com/pr