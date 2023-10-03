PriceSmart, Inc. Selects RELEX Solutions to Optimize Their Supply Chain and Retail Planning

Largest membership warehouse club in Latin America and the Caribbean replaces legacy system with RELEX solutions for enhanced efficiency and cost savings

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PriceSmart, Inc., the largest operator of membership warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia, has chosen RELEX Solutions to enhance its supply chain and retail planning strategies. RELEX, provider of unified supply chain and retail planning solutions, will provide PriceSmart with advanced forecasting, replenishment, and promotion planning capabilities across its extensive network.





PriceSmart has a complex product assortment, including ambient and fresh products, and a challenging supply chain spanning 12 countries, each with unique requirements. The RELEX solution will be implemented across PriceSmart’s 52 clubs throughout Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia, aiming to reduce inefficiencies while improving their forecast accuracy, product availability, operational cost savings, and overall efficiency.

PriceSmart is undergoing a strategic transition in its back-office systems and processes and will consolidate its forecasting, replenishment, and promotions planning onto the RELEX platform. This move plays a key role in PriceSmart’s broader digital transformation initiative to streamline operations for ambient and fresh goods, fast and slow movers, and make-to-sell and break-to-sell items.

Additionally, RELEX allows PriceSmart to leverage advanced capabilities for boosting membership renewals through targeted promotions designed to encourage increased member engagement.

“As a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs across multiple regions, our supply chain complexities needed a robust solution,” said David Price, PriceSmart Chief Transformation Officer. “RELEX Solutions provides the capabilities we need to improve our operational efficiency and product availability. This move is a key part of our digital transformation, and we’re excited about the potential of increased member engagement through targeted promotions.”

“We are thrilled that PriceSmart has chosen RELEX to enhance their supply chain and retail planning strategies,” said Michael Falck, RELEX co-founder and president, North America, “RELEX Solutions. “We understand the intricacies of managing retail operations across a diverse product assortment and a supply chain that spans multiple countries. With our unified supply chain and retail planning solutions, we’re confident in our ability to cater to PriceSmart’s unique demands. We look forward to supporting them in their digital transformation efforts, driving improvements in their forecast accuracy, product availability, and overall operational efficiency.”

About RELEX Solutions

RELEX Solutions helps retailers and consumer brands drive profitable growth across all sales and distribution channels by maximizing customer satisfaction and minimizing operative costs. Our market-leading, unified supply chain and retail planning platform helps retailers and consumer goods companies align and optimize demand, merchandise, supply chain, and operations planning across the end-to-end value chain. We drive record-high product availability, increased sales, improved sustainability, and the best return on investment in inventory, space, workforce, and capacity. Leading brands like Dollar Tree and Family Dollar, Stokke, Rite Aid, Sprouts Farmers Market, AutoZone, and PetSmart trust RELEX to optimize their supply chain and retail planning. Go to relexsolutions.com for more.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, headquartered in San Diego, owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Latin America and the Caribbean, selling high quality merchandise and services at low prices to PriceSmart Members. PriceSmart operates 52 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S. territory (ten in Colombia; eight in Costa Rica; seven in Panama; five in the Dominican Republic and Guatemala, four in Trinidad; three in Honduras and El Salvador, two in Nicaragua and Jamaica; and one each in Aruba, Barbados and the United States Virgin Islands). In addition, the Company plans to open a warehouse club in Escuintla, Guatemala in November 2023 and a warehouse club in Santa Ana, El Salvador in early 2024. Once these two new clubs are open, the Company will operate 54 warehouse clubs.

