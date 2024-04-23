Pricefx Receives 2024 SAP® Pinnacle Award in the SAP Store Category

Company was also a finalist in AI Partner Innovation

MUNICH & CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#SaaS—Pricefx, the global leader in AI-powered SaaS pricing software, announced that it received a 2024 SAP® Pinnacle Award in the SAP Store category, which recognizes its outstanding contributions as an SAP partner. The company was also named a finalist in the AI Partner Innovation category. SAP presents these awards annually to the top partners that have excelled in developing and growing their partnership with SAP and helping customers run better. Winners and finalists in 26 categories were chosen based on recommendations from SAP, customer feedback, and performance indicators.





“The SAP Pinnacle Awards showcase the outstanding contributions of our ecosystem throughout the entire customer value journey. Winning partners are recognized for successfully enabling their customers to bring out their best through innovative cloud services and solutions,” said Christian Klein, CEO and Member of the Executive Board of SAP SE.

This is the fourth year Pricefx has been recognized in the SAP Pinnacle Awards and the second win for the SAP Store category. The SAP Store award recognizes a successful partner that showcases one or more innovative solutions on SAP Store while successfully deploying and delivering value to customers throughout their lifecycle at scale. The company was also named a finalist in the 2021 SAP Pinnacle Award in the Partner of the Year – Endorsed Apps category and 2020 SAP Pinnacle Award in the SAP App Center Partner of the Year category.

“Winning this prestigious award – yet again – is a testament to the innovation, hard work and commitment of the Pricefx team. We’ve set the bar for what’s possible for pricing excellence in the age of AI,” said Ronak Sheth, Chief Executive Officer of Pricefx. “We also have the immense satisfaction of knowing we’re making a real difference for our customers by giving them the tools needed for profitable growth. This award validates our mission, fuels our passion, and inspires us to keep exceeding expectations.”

Pricefx is a leading provider of SaaS pricing management and AI price optimization solutions. It offers the only SAP endorsed app for pricing and can help customers find a fast, flexible way to optimize their pricing process, increase revenue, and ultimately drive more profit within their SAP workflows. The solution is an end-to-end, cloud-native platform that integrates with SAP ERP and Customer Experience solutions through SAP’s Business Technology Platform to support the entire pricing journey, from setting optimal prices and managing the rebate process to maximize pricing power.

As a platinum sponsor, Pricefx will be showcasing its award-winning pricing platform in booth 321 at SAP Sapphire Orlando June 3-5 and booth 5.303 at Barcelona June 11-13.

SAP Pinnacle Awards shine a spotlight on distinguished partners to acknowledge their dedication to teamwork, exceptional innovation, and capacity to help customers achieve their goals.

About Pricefx

Pricefx is the global leader in AI SaaS pricing software, offering an end-end-end platform solution that is fast to implement, flexible to configure, and friendly to learn and use. Since pioneering cloud-native pricing technology more than a decade ago, its leading AI price optimization and management capabilities deliver the industry’s fastest time-to-value with activation in 6 months or less and the industry’s highest average ROI of 7,000% in the first 12 months from activation. Pricefx’s award-winning solution is focused on productized industry use cases proven to solve the most common and complex pricing challenges for large enterprise B2B companies in manufacturing, distribution, process engineering, and select other verticals. It is the leading AI price optimization and management platform that enterprises rely on to dynamically Plan, Price, and Profit. Pricefx’s business model is entirely based on fairness, and the satisfaction and loyalty of their customers is recognized by years of leading rankings among customer review forums. For more information, please visit www.pricefx.com.

