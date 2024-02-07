Prevencio and Emory Winship Cancer Institute AI-driven HART CVE Test Data Predicts Risk of Adverse Cardiovascular Effects Associated with Prostate Cancer Therapy

Data Highlighted at American Society of Clinical Oncology Genitourinary (ASCO GU) Scientific Sessions

KIRKLAND, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Prevencio, Inc., the AI-Powered Blood Test Company, today announces the presentation of data using its Artificial Intelligence (AI) driven HART CVE blood test for prediction of subsequent adverse cardiac events in prostate cancer patients undergoing radiotherapy and androgen deprivation therapy. Researchers and clinicians from Emory Winship Cancer Institute collaborated to test their prostate cancer population.





“With cancer patients living longer, understanding the adverse cardiac effects due to cancer treatments, such as androgen deprivation therapy (ADT), is critical,” said Sagar Anil Patel, M.D., Assistant Professor, Department of Radiation Oncology and member of the Cancer and Control Research Program at Emory Winship Cancer Institute. “We analyzed serial patient blood samples before and at 6-months during androgen deprivation therapy and confirmed a rise, or worsening, in the HART CVE cardiac risk scores in 44% of this patient population.”

In the general population, HART CVE had previously been reported to be more accurate (86% AUC accuracy) at predicting risk of heart attack, stroke or cardiac death as compared to single protein blood tests, such as high sensitivity troponin (~65% accuracy), and clinical risk scores (~57% AUC accuracy).

“It is impressive that HART CVE detected increased risk in almost 50% of this cancer treatment population in as little as 6 months and indicates a highly sensitive means of prediction for which patients will have adverse cardiac events from ADT,” said Rhonda Rhyne, President and Chief Executive Officer of Prevencio. “It is rewarding to work with Dr. Patel and his team at Emory Winship Cancer Institute to demonstrate HART CVE’s usefulness in monitoring their prostate cancer patients.”

This data adds to Prevencio’s previous HART CVE risk scoring collaboration with Memorial Sloan Kettering on lung radiation cancer patients.

Prostate cancer is the second most common cancer in men in the U.S., after skin cancer. About one in eight men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer, and the American Cancer Society estimates that there will be approximately 299,910 new cases of prostate cancer in 2024.

Prevencio’s two lead tests, HART CVE (for one-year risk of heart attack, stroke, or cardiac death) and HART CADhs (for obstructive heart disease diagnosis), are available for patient use. For additional information, visit Prevencio.

About Prevencio HART Tests: Powered by AI, Prevencio is revolutionizing blood tests for cardiovascular disease and custom diagnostics for diagnostic, medical device and pharmaceutical companies. Employing this novel approach, the company has developed seven blood tests that significantly improve diagnosis and risk assessment for a variety of heart and blood vessel-related complications.

Our two lead tests include:

HART CVETM – 1-year risk of heart attack, stroke, or cardiac death HART CADhsTM – obstructive coronary artery disease diagnosis

HART test results have been peer-reviewed published 34 times, including at leading cardiovascular meetings—(European Society of Cardiology Congress; American College of Cardiology Scientific Sessions; American Heart Association Scientific Sessions; American Diabetes Association Scientific Sessions; Pediatric Academic Societies International Sessions; International Spinal Cord Society Scientific Sessions; ASTRO Scientific Sessions; Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics Sessions; American Society of Clinical Oncology Genitourinary; and International Kawasaki Disease Symposium) and in top-tier journals—(Journal of American College of Cardiology; American Journal of Cardiology; Clinical Cardiology; Open Heart; Biomarkers in Medicine; Journal of American Heart Association; European Journal of Preventive Cardiology; and International Journal of Cardiology).

