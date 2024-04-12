Prevalon and REPT Announce Partnering Agreement to Deploy Battery Energy Storage Systems in the Americas

Partnering Agreement with REPT for the deployment of the Prevalon™ Battery Energy Storage System in the Americas region

Agreement supports Prevalon’s latest high-density BESS platform which will feature REPT’s best-in-class 320 Ah LFP Wending battery

HEATHROW, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BESS–Prevalon Energy LLC (Prevalon), a Mitsubishi Power Americas and EES joint venture, has announced a new partnering agreement with REPT BATTERO Energy Co., Ltd. (REPT) to deploy Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) in the Americas region. Additionally, the agreement designates Prevalon as the service provider for the REPT battery module fleet throughout the Americas.





To date, Prevalon has successfully deployed 1.5 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of battery storage systems across North and South America using REPT battery cells. The companies are now taking the next step in their expanding partnership targeting a deployment of 10 GWh in the short term across the Americas. Prevalon and REPT will be working together to customize the system to meet the market requirements and ensure seamless integration between the components. The teams are collaborating to enhance use case functionality, safety, and constructability through in-depth engineering collaboration.

Prevalon’s new High-Density (HD) 511 Integrated Energy Storage Platform is the company’s most energy-dense, modular, and scalable storage solution to date. The HD 511 will feature REPT’s new long-format modules, which are built around the company’s best-in-class 320 Ah Wending LFP battery. With REPT’s proprietary wending technology designed to prolong the charge cycle and boost performance, the Prevalon BESS will achieve an impressive system energy density of 360MWh per acre.

The system is factory-integrated and tested before delivery to the site as complete assemblies, which includes factory-installed battery modules. To ensure site safety, both passive and active fire detection and suppression systems are deployed. Prevalon’s proven Energy Management System provides seamless control integration through a utility-grade system that is US-designed, built, and maintains the highest standards in cyber security compliance.

Tom Cornell, President and CEO of Prevalon, said, “This extension of our partnership with REPT is an important step forward for Prevalon, REPT, and our customers. Partnering in the battery cell supply is vital to our implementation strategy and to our ability to deliver reliable energy storage solutions to all our customers in the Americas region.”

Dr. Hui Cao, Founder and Chairman of REPT BATTERO, stated, “Today marks a momentous occasion in the world of renewable energy. Our partnership with Prevalon in the Americas represents a significant leap forward in our collective mission to transform the energy landscape. The Wending battery, with its impressive capacity and enhanced efficiency, epitomizes our dedication to innovation and sustainability. Together with Prevalon, we aim to accelerate the adoption of clean energy solutions in the Americas and contribute to a greener future for all.”

Established in 2024 as a rebranding of Mitsubishi Power Americas battery energy storage business, Prevalon is dedicated to providing safe, secure, and innovative energy storage solutions for a more sustainable future.

About Prevalon Energy LLC

Commitment, reliability, expertise. These are the ideals that guide our decision making, design philosophy, and relationship building. Prevalon Energy LLC (Prevalon), a Mitsubishi Power Americas and EES joint venture, is empowering companies to deploy flexible energy solutions and accelerate a more sustainable energy future. With 10 years of global battery energy storage experience and over 3 GWh of utility-scale battery energy storage projects deployed, Prevalon develops an end-to-end integrated battery energy storage solution that delivers throughout the entire lifecycle of your project and ensures performance. From design and engineering, energy management systems integration, commissioning, and long-term service programs, the Prevalon Battery Energy Storage Platform meets the demands of your energy system today and into the future. For more information, visit PrevalonEnergy.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About REPT BATTERO

REPT BATTERO Energy Co., Ltd. (abbreviated as REPT), established in 2017, is the first enterprise invested by TSINGSHAN Industry in new energy field. By virtue of TSINGSHAN’s rich resources of nickel mine, REPT focuses on research and development, production and sales of power battery and system-level applications, and offers high-quality solutions for BEV and intelligent power storage. In 2022, REPT was among the Top 5 energy storage battery companies in global shipments and No.2 in domestic utility energy storage battery shipments. The company is on track to raise its total capacity to over 150 GWh in 2025. Please visit https://chinarept.com/en/ and LinkedIn for more information.

