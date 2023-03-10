Presto to Participate at BofA Securities Conference

SAN CARLOS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Presto Automation Inc. (Nasdaq: PRST), a provider of drive-thru automation technology in the hospitality industry, today announced its participation at the BofA Securities 2023 Consumer & Retail Conference in Miami, Florida.

Dan Mosher, Chief Revenue Officer of Presto, is scheduled to present on March 15, 2023 at 11:20 a.m. Eastern Time. The presentation will be webcast live, and an archive of the live presentation will be available for a limited time under the “Events” section on the Company’s investor relations website at www.presto.com.

About Presto Automation Inc.

Presto (Nasdaq: PRST) overlays next-generation digital solutions onto the physical world. Presto’s enterprise-grade Voice, Vision, and Touch technologies help hospitality businesses thrive while delighting guests. With over 300 million transactions processed, Presto is one of the largest labor automation technology providers in the industry. Founded by students while at MIT in 2008, Presto is headquartered in Silicon Valley in San Carlos, California and counts among its customers some of the top 20 restaurant chains in the United States.

