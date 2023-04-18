Presto Automation: The Only Voice AI Company to Present at the 2023 Restaurant Leadership Conference

SAN CARLOS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Presto Automation Inc. (Nasdaq: PRST), one of the largest drive-thru automation technology providers in the hospitality industry, today announced that it will be presenting at the 2023 Restaurant Leadership Conference in Phoenix, Arizona this week. The conference, an annual event, is attended by senior executives from the top 1,500 leading chains in the restaurant industry.

Presto will showcase Presto Voice™, its industry-leading generative AI technology, which has transformed the drive-thru experience for both guests and operators.

Conference attendees can join Presto’s President, Dan Mosher, and Chad Gretzema, President of Del Taco, for a panel discussion, “The Rise of AI in the Drive-Thru,” on Wednesday, April 19, at 8:15 a.m. Mosher and Gretzema will explore the impact of enterprise-grade generative AI solutions on drive-thru operations, including its ability to improve order accuracy, optimize operations, reduce labor costs, and increase revenue. “By using generative AI, we create personalized and engaging experiences for drive-thru guests, which drives repeat business, lowers costs, increases revenue, and enhances customer loyalty,” said Dan Mosher, President of Presto.

Visit Presto’s booth #300 to see a demo of generative AI optimizing the drive-thru and learn more about the innovative technology that is already deployed at hundreds of drive-thru locations nationwide.

“Our technology has the potential to revolutionize the entire restaurant industry,” said Presto Interim CEO, Krishna Gupta. “We appreciate the strong investor interest yesterday, which we believe reflects our continued leadership in Enterprise AI applications for the restaurant industry. We remain focused on building our business for long-term fundamental-driven growth, and presenting at the Restaurant Leadership Conference reflects that focus.”

To schedule a live demo or learn more about Presto’s products, please contact mktg@presto.com or visit presto.com.

About Presto Automation Inc.

Presto (NASDAQ: PRST) provides enterprise-grade Voice, Vision, and Touch™ technologies to help hospitality businesses thrive while delighting guests. With over 380 million transactions processed, Presto is one of the largest labor automation technology providers in the industry. Founded out of MIT in 2008, Presto is headquartered in Silicon Valley in San Carlos, California and counts among its customers several of the largest restaurant chains in the United States.

