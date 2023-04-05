Presto Announces Enterprise Generative AI Summit in Silicon Valley

SAN CARLOS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ: PRST), one of the largest drive-thru automation technology providers in the hospitality industry (“Company”), today announced that it will host a summit for technology companies driving the adoption of enterprise-grade generative AI, building on its collaboration with OpenAI, which was announced last month.





“Recent advances in generative AI finally offer incredible opportunities for enterprise applications, but many companies have not yet harnessed the technology to offer immediate value,” said Presto Chairman and Interim CEO Krishna Gupta. “Presto provides one of the most immediate, actionable, and scalable applications of generative AI in the enterprise, and, given our collaboration with OpenAI, we’re hosting this summit to confer with other technology leaders who share our passion for enabling enterprise clients right now.”

Presto enables enterprise customers, including Checkers and Rally’s and Del Taco, to automate their drive-thru operations. Presto Voice™ uses advanced AI techniques, including large language models (LLM) and generative AI, to understand natural human language and offer logical responses to customer queries. The Company recently announced a collaboration with OpenAI’s ChatGPT API to expand the Presto Voice feature set.

“We’ve already seen immense value for enterprise clients that have rolled out Presto Voice across their drive-thrus,” said Presto Chief Operating Officer Xavier Casanova. “We’re rapidly advancing our product and look forward to engaging with like-minded technologists at the summit.”

The Enterprise Generative AI Summit will be held on May 5th at Presto’s headquarters in San Carlos, California and will feature several leading companies actively selling generative AI products to enterprise customers. Attendees will benefit from robust discussion detailing how to implement new enterprise-grade generative AI technologies, rather than consumer/SMB settings, to change how large companies operate their businesses going forward. Register for the summit here.

About Presto

Presto (NASDAQ: PRST) overlays next-generation digital solutions onto the physical world. Presto’s enterprise-grade Voice, Vision, and Touch™ technologies help hospitality businesses thrive while delighting guests. With over 380 million transactions processed, Presto is one of the largest labor automation technology providers in the industry. Founded out of MIT in 2008, Presto is headquartered in Silicon Valley in San Carlos, California and counts among its customers several of the largest restaurant chains in the United States.

