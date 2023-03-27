Presto Announces CEO Departure

SAN CARLOS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ: PRST), the largest drive-thru automation technology provider (the “Company”) in the hospitality industry, announced today that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) has accepted the resignation of Rajat Suri, the Company’s founder, as Chief Executive Officer and member of the Board to pursue other creative endeavors. Mr. Suri’s resignation is effective immediately. He will serve as a Strategic Advisor to the Board going forward.

The Company named Krishna Gupta, the Company’s Chairman, to the role of Interim Chief Executive Officer until a successor to Mr. Suri is named. Mr. Gupta, 35, was the first investor in the Company in 2008, when he recognized the Company’s potential to transform the hospitality industry with enterprise grade technologies. He has served on the Company’s Board since 2017 and as its Chairman since September 2022, when the Company became a publicly-traded company listed on the Nasdaq. Mr. Gupta founded REMUS Capital, a technology-focused venture capital firm, in 2008, and he is on the board of directors of several privately-held applied AI companies.

“Mr. Suri is a visionary,” said Mr. Gupta. “ He founded the Company in 2008 with a mission to transform the way cutting-edge technologies can enhance physical, customer-facing experiences. Under his guidance, the Company has clearly established itself as a revolutionary technology leader in the hospitality industry. The Board is grateful for his commitment to the Company and to improving the restaurant experience.”

“ I’ve had an absolute blast working with the fantastic Presto team on cutting-edge products the world has never seen before,” said Mr. Suri. “ We’ve built the best technology company in this industry, combining both innovation and scalability, and we continue to lead in our markets. Presto is in good hands with a world-class leadership team and dedicated Board members who will take the Company to the next level,” Mr. Suri added.

The Board also announced the Scott D. Raskin, an independent member of the Board, would become the Company’s Lead Independent Director, effective immediately. The Company has formed a search committee of its Board to recruit a successor to Mr. Suri.

“ The Board has full confidence that, given his long involvement with the Company, Mr. Gupta is the right executive to guide the Company through this important transition period while we expeditiously move forward to carefully choose a new Chief Executive Officer”, said Mr. Raskin.

