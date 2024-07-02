Pressing Issues in Digital Infrastructure to Be Discussed at PTC’DC

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Pacific Telecommunications Council (PTC), a non-profit organization committed to the advancement of digital infrastructure, telecommunications and ICT, has announced the opening of registration for PTC’DC. The event will gather over 250 influential leaders from government, private equity, policy, finance, technology, digital infrastructure and regulatory sectors on 5-6 September 2024 at the JW Marriott in Washington, DC.





The two-day conference will serve as a critical platform for discussions on pressing issues facing digital infrastructure and ICT industry leaders including geopolitics’ impact on network development, the next wave of cloud and AI, digital ecosystems and cybersecurity concerns.

“We’re thrilled to welcome leaders and innovators from the digital infrastructure and ICT sectors to PTC’DC,” said Bill Barney, President and Chair, PTC’s Board of Governors. “As we explore the complexities of our interconnected world, it is important that we collaborate to drive positive change. We believe PTC’DC will facilitate meaningful dialogue and collective action toward building a resilient and inclusive future.”

The event will feature government officials and C-suite industry leaders in insightful discussions on steering the evolving digital infrastructure landscape amidst rapid technological advancements. PTC’DC speakers include Nathaniel Fick, Ambassador-at-Large, Bureau of Cyberspace and Digital Policy, US Department of State; Vint Cerf, Chief Internet Evangelist, Google; Mark Ganzi, CEO, DigitalBridge and more.

“At PTC, we’re all about embracing innovation and industry collaboration. This conference will provide yet another invaluable opportunity for open discussion, creating potential partnerships and actionable insights among leaders in digital infrastructure and ICT,” said Brian Moon, CEO, PTC.

For more details on conference discussions and speakers, sponsorship information, or to register, please visit www.ptc.org/ptcdc.

About Pacific Telecommunications Council (PTC)

Founded in 1978, PTC is a non-profit membership organization committed to advancing digital infrastructure, telecommunications, and ICT on a global scale, with focus on the Pacific Rim. PTC serves as a central hub within the digital infrastructure community, nurturing innovation, fostering business growth, and promoting collaboration among stakeholders through a diverse range of events and initiatives. Foremost among these is the PTC Annual Conference, a prestigious gathering held in Honolulu, Hawaii, in January, where C-level executives, technologists, thought leaders, investors, researchers, and academicians convene to share knowledge, cultivate valuable relationships, and catalyze new business. Visit us at www.ptc.org.

