Press Ganey’s PX Connect Suite Delivers Greater AI-powered Insights with Epic Workshop Integration

Nationally leading organizations have signed on as early adopters of the PX Connect Suite, which surfaces patient experience insights at the point of care





CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Press Ganey, the leading provider of experience measurement, data analytics and insights to health systems and health plans, announced an expansion to its PX Connect Suite. The solution allows healthcare organizations to capture and act on patient sentiment and feedback right within Epic.

Driving innovation in patient and consumer engagement, along with optimizing electronic health records have become some of healthcare executives’ top priorities. By connecting experience data into Epic, caregivers will have more information and greater insights about each patient so they can provide that exceptional care.

The added capabilities to the PX Connect Suite will enable the collection of patient surveys in Epic’s MyChart, speeding up the time between feedback, insight and action. For example, if a patient voices frustration about scheduling a follow-up appointment, Press Ganey can identify the issue using natural language processing capabilities and automatically notify the appropriate teams directly within Epic.

“Pulling experience data directly into Epic will transform the ability to act on patient feedback,” said Darren Dworkin, President and Chief Operating Officer at Press Ganey. “Using AI to understand and analyze sentiment and emotion means we can turn what patients tell us into opportunities to meaningfully impact experience and outcomes.”

Nationally leading health systems, including Vanderbilt University Medical Center and New York University Langone Health, have become early adopters of the PX Connect Suite for Epic.

“It’s critical that patient-centered care remain at the heart of our mission,” said Brian Carlson, Vice President of Patient Experience at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. “We must continue to drive innovation to ensure that patient feedback is heard, understood and acted upon. Integrating patient feedback and experience data into Epic is an important step in bringing that feedback closer to those who deliver the care.”

“At NYU Langone we have recognized the value of data for excellent care delivery and patient experience,” said Nader Mherabi, Chief Digital and Information Officer of NYU Langone Health. “So it is imperative that the industry work together to harvest the value.”

PX Connect Suite for Epic now includes the ability to provide:

Patient Portal (MyChart) Surveys: Delivers PX surveys directly into Epic’s MyChart. This provides an additional delivery mode for collecting patient experience data. It currently includes targeted surveys that track patient sentiment across specialties.

Delivers PX surveys directly into Epic’s MyChart. This provides an additional delivery mode for collecting patient experience data. It currently includes targeted surveys that track patient sentiment across specialties. Patient Experience Summaries: Press Ganey analyzes open-ended comments from patients using natural language processing capabilities to surface a summary of insights within Epic, offering individualized guidance to the care team.

Press Ganey analyzes open-ended comments from patients using natural language processing capabilities to surface a summary of insights within Epic, offering individualized guidance to the care team. Service Recovery: Issues flagged by a patient in a survey can be automatically routed into Epic’s customer service tool , Cheers, so it can be assigned to the right teams to resolve.

Epic, MyChart, and Cheers are trademarks or registered trademarks of Epic Systems Corporation.

To learn how Press Ganey’s PX Connect Suite can transform your patient experience, contact us for a demo.

About PG Forsta

PG Forsta is the leading provider of experience technology, data analytics, and insights that help companies better understand and serve their customers, employees, and stakeholders. PG Forsta powers the Human Experience (HX) Platform – a comprehensive experience and research technology platform that brings together CX (Customer Experience), Employee Experience (EX), Patient Experience (PX) and Market Research. It serves more than 43,000 clients globally across healthcare, financial services, hospitality, market research, professional services, retail, and technology.

About Press Ganey

Press Ganey partners with healthcare providers and health plans to improve the experiences of their patients and workforce by marrying data with unparalleled technology and expertise. Our HX platform unites and enlivens disparate data, enabling clients to gather, analyze, visualize, and act on key insights to retain employees and ensure the care journey is accessible, safe, equitable, and patient-centered. We are the trusted partner to over 41,000 healthcare provider organizations globally and 85% of health plans in the United States. Press Ganey is a PG Forsta company.

About Forsta

Forsta powers the HX (Human Experience) Platform – a comprehensive experience and research technology platform that breaks down the silos between CX (Customer Experience), Employee Experience (EX), and Market Research – so that companies can get a deeper, more complete understanding of the experiences of their audiences. Forsta’s technology, combined with its team of expert consultants, helps thousands of organizations across a variety of industries, including financial services, hospitality, market research, professional services, retail, and technology.

Contacts

Public relations



publicrelations@pressganey.com