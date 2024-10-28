Press Ganey Streamlines Magnet® Readiness with AI

New AI-powered features save nursing leaders time by automating data analysis and performance comparisons

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Press Ganey, the leading provider of experience measurement, data analytics and insights to health systems and health plans, has launched Nursing Intelligence, a new AI-powered tool designed to enhance its Nursing Excellence Solution.





Nursing Intelligence enables nurse leaders to quickly track, monitor, and visualize key data on nurse satisfaction, patient experience, and clinical outcomes, while also comparing their performance to industry benchmarks. This information is critical for organizations pursuing Magnet® recognition—a prestigious designation awarded by the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) to honor excellence in nursing. 97% of all Magnet® designated hospitals are Press Ganey partners.

Currently, nursing leaders spend countless hours manually reviewing and preparing data to assess their performance against peers. Nursing Intelligence automates this process with machine learning analytics, selecting high-performing areas, comparing them to relevant benchmarks, and generating ready-to-submit reports with clear data visualizations to strengthen an organization’s Magnet® application.

“Nurses play a crucial role in healthcare, and supporting their vital contributions is our highest priority,” said Jeff Doucette, DNP, RN, NEA-BC, FACHE, FAAN, Chief Nursing Officer at Press Ganey. “Nursing Intelligence speeds up and simplifies the reporting and benchmarking processes, providing nurse leaders with the insights needed for informed decision-making and enhanced care delivery.”

Early adopters, including Atlanticare, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, and Froedtert Hospital, are already seeing the time-saving benefits of the AI-powered tool.

“Nursing Intelligence has reduced the time we spend reviewing patient experience data by half,” said Nicole Immel, Insights Analyst in the Magnet® Program at Froedtert Hospital. “This has greatly improved our efficiency. The ability to rename units in the report builder is a valuable feature. I’m excited to compare this data with clinical quality indicators to give our leaders and teams actionable insights.”

“Nursing Intelligence provides the unit-level and rolled up organization data in one easy-to-access file,” said Kathleen Yhlen, MSN, RN, NE-BC, Magnet® Director at Atlanticare. “The actionable data is a win-win for the executive team and unit level leaders. In addition, the report is a huge time saver for determining the organization’s outperforming four categories for the Magnet® application.”

“The tool is a game changer in driving operational excellence,” said Aleshia Harrison, MSN, RN, NEA-BC, Director of Shared Governance and the Magnet® Program at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. “What I appreciate most about the AI is its simplicity—the report format is intuitive and easy to push out to nurse managers.”

As part of its continuing commitment to nursing excellence, Press Ganey is sponsoring the Magnet Prize® and Pathway to Excellence Award® at the ANCC National Magnet Conference® in New Orleans on Oct. 30.

“Behind our support of these awards is the belief in the vital role nurses play in shaping the future of healthcare,” said Darren Dworkin, President and Chief Operating Officer at Press Ganey. “Nurses aren’t just involved in healthcare innovation; they are leading it, from creating new care models to developing patient-centered technologies.”

About Press Ganey

Press Ganey partners with healthcare providers and health plans to improve the experiences of their patients and workforce by marrying data with unparalleled technology and expertise. Our HX platform unites and enlivens disparate data, enabling clients to gather, analyze, visualize, and act on key insights to retain employees and ensure the care journey is accessible, safe, equitable, and patient-centered. We are the trusted partner to over 41,000 healthcare provider organizations globally and 85% of health plans in the United States. Press Ganey is a PG Forsta company.

About PG Forsta

PG Forsta is a leading provider of experience measurement, data analytics and insights for healthcare and other complex industries. Our Press Ganey healthcare suite is the most widely adopted experience, clinical and safety solutions for providers, payers and life sciences organizations. Our Human Experience platform for enterprises, which includes an award-winning “voice of the customer” solution, powers the world’s leading brands and 9 out of 10 global market research agencies.

About the Magnet Recognition Program®

The Magnet Recognition Program recognizes health care organizations for quality patient care, nursing excellence, and innovations in professional nursing practice. Consumers rely on the Magnet® designation as the ultimate credential for high-quality nursing. Developed by ANCC, Magnet is the leading source of successful nursing practices and strategies worldwide. Magnet® is a trademark of ANCC registered in the United States of America and other jurisdictions and is being used with consent from ANCC. All rights are reserved by ANCC.

