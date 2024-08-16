Press Conference: Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins, Commissioners Join Zayo to Kick Off $28 Million Middle-Mile and Digital Equity Project

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Zayo, a leading communications infrastructure provider, and Dallas County, are hosting a press conference on August 20, 2024, to announce its Middle-Mile and Digital Equity project funded by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).





What: The press conference will share details on the $27.8 million project awarded to Zayo to develop a middle-mile fiber network in Dallas County. The project will enable local internet service providers (ISPs) to extend high-speed internet to up to 10 zip codes—selected based on a general needs assessment—across Dallas County, where approximately 24,000 households* currently lack home internet access.

The press conference will feature speakers and attendees including:

Judge Clay Jenkins, Dallas County Judge

Dr. Theresa Daniel, Dallas County Commissioner, District 1

Andrew Sommerman, Dallas County Commissioner, District 2

John Wiley Price, Dallas County Commissioner, District 3

Dr. Elba Garcia, Dallas County Commissioner, District 4

Darryl Martin, County Administrator

Brian Daniels, Chief Sales Officer, Zayo

When: Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024 at 8 a.m. CT

Where: Dallas County Clerk’s Records Building Office, Ceremonial Room, 500 Elm Street, 6th Floor, Dallas, TX 75202

If you are unable to attend but still want to hear more, please reach out to press@zayo.com.

Why: With this project, Zayo will help strengthen Dallas County’s digital infrastructure by developing a robust Middle-Mile Fiber Network, tackling the area’s connectivity issues, and setting a foundation for future technology-driven growth. The project also highlights Zayo’s commitment to digital equity through a partnership with Texas-based Compudopt, a nonprofit that provides technology access and education to under-resourced youth and their communities. With a $150K investment over two years, Zayo will fund Compudopt’s distribution of 300 laptops (including two years of multi-language tech support and a two-year warranty), six courses of tech programs, and six courses of digital skill building.

*Source: Columbia Telecommunications Corporation

