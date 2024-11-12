Home Business Wire Presidio Acquires Elite ServiceNow Partner Contender Solutions
Business Wire

Presidio Acquires Elite ServiceNow Partner Contender Solutions

di Business Wire

Contender Solutions’ Portfolio and Deep Technical Expertise Provides Best-in-Class Consulting, Implementation and Managed Services in the ServiceNow Ecosystem

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Presidio, a leading technology services and solutions provider, announced the strategic acquisition of a majority stake in Contender Solutions, an Elite ServiceNow partner. This expands Presidio’s ServiceNow enterprise software management consulting and implementation offerings that streamline IT operations and increase customer productivity.


“Presidio has strong relationships with customers who turn to them for their IT operations experience, AI expertise and outcome-oriented approach,” said Tom Hannigan, President, Americas, ServiceNow. “They’re an excellent partner in driving consumption of the ServiceNow platform, and we’re excited to build on the work we’re doing together.”

“IT leaders are increasingly seeking enterprise management services to automate processes that deliver exceptional customer experiences and allow more time to drive innovation,” said Bob Cagnazzi, CEO at Presidio. “We’re excited Contender is now part of Presidio to seamlessly support our clients’ ServiceNow platforms and achieve outcomes that drive their business success.”

Contender Solutions provides consulting and execution methodologies in IT service delivery to ensure deployment excellence and successful business outcomes. The company offers specialized practices for all stages of maturity spanning ITSM, ITOM, ITAM, IRM, Security Ops and CSM and develop state-of-the art solutions that improve performance, experience, efficiency and growth. Contender helps drive transformation and growth by partnering with customers in three primary categories including Staff Augmentation, Managed Services and Specialized Services.

“Joining Presidio is a great opportunity for us to expand the services and value we provide our customers, and equally important, it’s a cultural fit for our team,” said Jason Beck, CEO, Contender Solutions. “We look forward to growing together and to driving value across Presidio’s entire client base.”

About Presidio

At Presidio, speed and quality meet technology and innovation. Presidio is a trusted ally for organizations across industries with a decades-long history of building traditional IT foundations and deep expertise in automation, security, networking, digital transformation, and cloud computing. Presidio fills gaps, removes hurdles, optimizes costs, and reduces risk. Presidio’s expert technical team develops custom applications, provides managed services, enables actionable data insights and builds forward-thinking solutions that drive strategic outcomes for clients globally. For more information, visit www.presidio.com.

Contacts

Press: PR@Presidio.com
Investor Relations: Investors@presidio.com

