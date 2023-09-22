Presenting the Razer Blade 16 x Automobili Lamborghini Edition – Supercar Excellence Meets Gaming Dominance

When high-performance gaming mastery converges with Automobili Lamborghini’s legendary craftsmanship, the result redefines gaming laptops. The Razer Blade 16 x Automobili Lamborghini Edition is an exclusive tribute to luxury, performance, and power.

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Razer™, the leading global lifestyle brand for gamers, today debuts a dream collaboration with Automobili Lamborghini – the Razer Blade 16 x Automobili Lamborghini Edition. This revolutionary gaming laptop showcases unrivaled design and performance credentials. Limited to just 150 individually serialized units that are exclusively available in the US, it offers a visual spectacle with a custom CNC-milled chassis drenched in Automobili Lamborghini’s signature Arancio Apodis orange and matte black finish. Combined with powerful hardware that challenges every gaming frontier, this gaming laptop is a limited-edition symbol of unmatched superiority.









“Uniting the iconic design language of Automobili Lamborghini with Razer’s gaming pedigree, this new edition of the award-winning Blade 16 pushes boundaries in aesthetics and performance,” said Travis Furst, Head of Laptop Division at Razer. “This collaboration reflects Razer’s dedication to offering top-tier experiences to gamers.”

Craftsmanship Echoing Lamborghini’s Legacy

Every curve, every edge, and every surface of the Razer Blade 16 pays homage to Automobili Lamborghini’s design ethos. CNC-milled from a single block of aluminum, the chassis resonates strength while ensuring a lightweight profile.

The lid features the iconic logo prominently displayed above a design inspired by the Y-shaped headlights of the Lamborghini Revuelto. Combined with Razer’s unique DNA, it epitomizes the fusion of luxury and performance.

“Bringing the pioneering spirit of Razer and the iconic heritage of Automobili Lamborghini, an unprecedented experience has been forged, inspired by the performance of our super sports cars,” commented Boris Puddu, Brand Extension Manager of Automobili Lamborghini.

Performance Beyond Boundaries

At its core, the Razer Blade 16 is built for the uncompromising gamer. Touting the NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4090 Laptop GPU, it redefines the possibilities of gaming and creation. Every pixel, every shadow, and every ray-traced reflection is rendered with unsurpassed clarity. Boasting an outstanding 1.50 gPD (Graphics Power Density), it effortlessly surpasses competitors, delivering up to 35% more graphic power per cubic inch. For the creatives, unlock the keys to taking projects to the next level. With RTX and AI acceleration in top creative apps, NVIDIA Studio drivers ensure maximum stability, and a suite of exclusive tools to fast-track creativity.

At the heart of this gaming behemoth, the 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i9 HX processor, is custom-tailored for those who refuse to settle. Achieving a jaw-dropping 5.5 GHz max clock speed, the synergy of 24 cores and 32 threads ensures lag-free gameplay and smooth multitasking. And with Razer Synapse’s Overclock Mode, gamers can push boundaries further than ever imagined.

Unprecedented Visuals with the World’s First Dual-mode Mini-LED Display

For gaming with precision and designing with clarity, compromise isn’t an option. Equipped for creators, a display like no other graces the Razer Blade 16 – with each display mode custom-calibrated to ensure utmost accuracy. Whether it’s the pristine details of 4K resolution or the versatility offered between UHD+ 120Hz and FHD+ 240Hz ultra-fast display modes, the choice is at your fingertips with the world’s first and only dual-mode Mini-LED Display. Boasting a staggering 1K nits peak brightness and 100% DCI-P3 color accuracy, every frame is a visual feast.

Cooling Redefined: Patented High-Performance Cooling System

Incorporating cutting-edge thermal designs, the Razer Blade 16 stays cool even during the most intense gaming sessions. Customized, patented vapor chambers efficiently draw heat away, ensuring sustained peak performance and a silent gaming experience.

Luxury Down to the Finest Details

The Razer Blade 16 is not just about raw power; it’s about finesse. No stone has been left unturned in ensuring that the Razer Blade 16 x Automobili Lamborghini Edition exudes luxury. With accented USB ports, a personalized boot sequence, and the signature Razer Chroma RGB, set by default to Lamborghini’s dashing Arancio Apodis orange, it’s clear that every detail is a nod to Lamborghini’s supercar legacy.

For motorsport and gaming enthusiasts, the Razer Blade 16 x Automobili Lamborghini Edition offers an exclusive bundle featuring the official GT World Race Challenge video game, Assetto Corsa Competizione (a $39.99 value). This hyper-realistic simulation delivers the thrill of the GT3 championship, allowing competition against official drivers, teams, cars, and on official circuits reproduced with unmatched fidelity.

In addition, the Razer Blade 16 x Automobili Lamborghini Edition comes with a 30-day Game Pass trial. This offers access to hundreds of PC games, including EA Play, and the ability to skip installs with Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta). Dive into favorite console games, enjoy in-game perks, and benefit from member discounts of up to 20% off select games in the Game Pass library, and up to 10% off related game add-ons. The evolving Game Pass library ensures there’s always a new gaming adventure on the horizon.

Running Windows 11 Home and with features like the Intel Killer® Wireless Wi-Fi 6E AX211, an integrated webcam with a privacy shutter, a precision glass multi-gesture XL touchpad, and an expansive array of input/output ports, it’s prepared for every scenario. And with the Razer™ Synapse 3 integration, customization reaches new heights so gamers can control their Chroma settings, control fan speeds, and even tinker with NVIDIA® ADVANCED OPTIMUS™ settings, all from a unified interface.

With only 150 units available exclusively in the USA, the Razer Blade 16 x Automobili Lamborghini Edition stands not just as a gaming laptop – it’s a statement for those who lead, not follow.

For more information on the Razer Blade 16 x Automobili Lamborghini Edition, please visit Razer.com.

To take it for a test drive, Gamers can visit our RazerStore Los Angeles where the Blade 16 x Automobili Lamborghini Edition will be on display and set up in our all-new racing sim pod starting September 21st.

PRICE & AVAILABILITY

$4999.99 USD MSRP



Available on Razer.com & at select RazerStores exclusively in the USA.



Exclusive VIP Pre-Order: For Razer Rewards Members and Lamborghini app users in the USA, pre-orders open on September 21st, 2023.



General Availability: Starting September 23rd, 2023, at 9AM PST.

PRODUCT ASSETS

Download product assets here.

ABOUT RAZER

Razer™ is the world’s leading lifestyle brand For Gamers. By Gamers.

The triple-headed snake trademark of Razer is one of the most recognized logos in the global gaming and esports communities. With a fan base that spans every continent, the company has designed and built the world’s largest gamer-focused ecosystem of hardware, software and services.

Razer’s award-winning hardware includes high-performance gaming peripherals and Blade gaming laptops.

With over 200 million users, Razer’s software platform includes Razer Synapse (an Internet of Things platform), Razer Chroma RGB (a proprietary RGB lighting technology system supporting thousands of devices and hundreds of games/apps), and Razer Cortex (a game optimizer and launcher).

Razer also offers payment services for gamers, youth, millennials and Gen Z. Razer Gold is one of the world’s largest game payment services, and Razer Fintech provides fintech services in emerging markets.

Founded in 2005, Razer is dual headquartered in Irvine, California and Singapore, with regional headquarters in Hamburg and Shanghai and 19 offices worldwide.

Razer — For Gamers. By Gamers.™

Contacts

Americas

Will Powers



Will.Powers@razer.com

Global

Clinton Jeff



Clinton.Jeff@razer.com