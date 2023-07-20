<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Premier, Inc. to Report Fiscal 2023 Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Results and Host Conference Call on August 22, 2023

CHARLOTTE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ: PINC) today announced that it will release financial results for its fiscal 2023 fourth quarter and full year on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at approximately 6:30 a.m. ET. The company will also host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss its financial results.


The live webcast and replay will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at Events & Presentations. The webcast should be accessed 10 minutes prior to the conference call start time. The replay of the event will be available for one year following the conclusion of the live broadcast.

For those parties who do not have internet access, the conference call can be accessed by calling one of the below telephone numbers and asking to join the Premier, Inc. call:

     

Domestic participant dial-in number (toll-free):

(833) 953-2438
     

International participant dial-in number:

(412) 317-5767

About Premier, Inc.

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ: PINC) is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of more than 4,400 U.S. hospitals and health systems and approximately 250,000 other providers and organizations to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, and consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost. Premier plays a critical role in the rapidly evolving healthcare industry, collaborating with members to co-develop long-term innovations that reinvent and improve the way care is delivered to patients nationwide. Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Premier is passionate about transforming American healthcare. Please visit Premier’s news and investor sites on www.premierinc.com, as well as Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram and Premier’s blog for more information about the company.

Contacts

Investor contact:
Ben Krasinski

Senior Director Investor Relations

704.816.5644

ben_krasinski@premierinc.com

Media contact:
Amanda Forster

Vice President, Public Relations

202.879.8004

amanda_forster@premierinc.com

