Premier Health Associates Expands Access to Clinical Research Through ObjectiveHealth Partnership

Pairing will provide advanced new treatment options to the medical group’s patient population in Sparta, New Jersey

SPARTA, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#clinicalresearch—Premier Health Associates, a leading medical group representing 10 care specialties, announced today its partnership with ObjectiveHealth, an integrated research and digital health technology company. Together, the two companies have created an on-site clinical research center that offers patients unparalleled access to advanced diagnostics and new, innovative treatment options.

The companies’ joint clinical research center, Premier Health Research, will conduct clinical research trials, initially in the areas of digestive diseases and detection of lung and colorectal cancer risks, in addition to precision diagnostics and early-detection cancer screening. Premier Health Research plans to expand into additional therapeutic areas based on the needs of its patient population.

“Providing access to new therapies and advanced diagnostics has been instrumental in improving the health outcomes of our patients,” said Dr. David Bollard, DO, chief executive officer of Premier Health Associates. “Our partnership with ObjectiveHealth allows us the opportunity to provide the best possible care options to our patients who have been diagnosed with or are at-risk for serious health conditions.”

The partnership will offer Premier Health Associates’ patients the ability to participate in industry-leading clinical research opportunities, free diagnostics and testing options, while receiving additional care from their provider.

“Premier Health Associates and ObjectiveHealth share the mission to offer broader access to new treatment options,” said Colleen Hoke, co-founder and chief executive officer of ObjectiveHealth. “The ability to offer more research participation to Premier Health Associates’ patient population is a huge step forward, not only for research, but for community health overall.”

Premier Health Research opened its research center in Sparta, New Jersey and is currently accepting new research patients. To learn more, visit https://objective.health/location/premier-health-research/.

About ObjectiveHealth

ObjectiveHealth, based in Nashville, Tennessee, is a leading integrated research provider partnering with physicians and healthcare organizations to establish advanced infrastructure for research programs. The company takes an innovative approach to research that aims to improve patient outcomes at the point-of-care. Utilizing proprietary technology, processes, and trained on-site personnel, ObjectiveHealth delivers significant advances in the conduct of clinical research, benefiting clients and partners while providing broader care options for patients. With 31 partnered programs across 16 states and over 600 providers, ObjectiveHealth is poised for continued growth due to the realized value of their healthcare solutions for all stakeholders. To learn more, visit: www.objective.health.

About Premier Health Associates

With over 36 health care providers in 13 locations, Premier Health Associates services 50,000 regional patients throughout Sussex and Warren Counties in NJ, as well as Pike County, PA. Premier Health Associates was carefully formed by physicians, incorporating extensively trained and experienced providers who are committed to delivering excellent medical services in a caring and friendly environment. To learn more, visit: https://www.mypremierdoctors.com/

