Prelude Selected by Lemonade to Help Fortify Defenses

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Prelude Security, the company pioneering production-scale detection and response testing, today announced that Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE: LMND), has selected Prelude Detect to fortify their endpoint and server workload security.





Lemonade, a trailblazer in insurtech with a globally distributed team, offers a range of insurance products in the United States and Europe. As a regulated, public company, Lemonade’s security practices are an important component in its assurances to the public market. Lemonade’s leadership understands security is essential for protecting its customers’ data, and for maintaining its hard-earned reputation as a leading insurance provider.

To provide assurance about the state of their security posture, Lemonade deployed Prelude Detect across their production environment, running alongside their CrowdStrike-protected endpoints. Lemonade vetted other solutions but ultimately selected Prelude Detect because of its unique partnership with CrowdStrike, which enables Lemonade to quickly find and fix protection gaps with custom CrowdStrike indicators of attack (IOAs) generated by Prelude Detect.

“I need to be able to go into any conversation with the board and have the knowledge and confidence to say, ‘I know, with certainty, we are protected,’ which is what Prelude has been able to give me,” said Jonathan Jaffe, Chief Information Security Officer, Lemonade. “By installing Prelude Detect on all endpoints, we are able to run a test, collect intelligence, and march into meetings with conviction about the state of our security posture.”

Prelude Detect transforms threat intelligence into validated protections so organizations, like Lemonade, can know with certainty that their defenses will protect them against the latest threats. With Prelude, security teams no longer have to parse threat intelligence, deploy testing infrastructure, or spend cycles on detection engineering or policy adjustments.

“If there’s ever an indication that our defensive controls are not meeting expectations, Prelude has a proposed solution, or a remediation, already in place,” added Jaffe. “This saves our team time that would otherwise be spent engineering and implementing protections, or communicating with our XDR vendor, to implement a protection capability.”

“We are grateful for the opportunity to work with Jonathan and the Lemonade team,” says Spencer Thompson, CEO of Prelude Security. “We are confident that Prelude’s machine-speed approach to turning threat intelligence into protections empowers Lemonade to confidently make decisions about defensive controls. We look forward to earning the right to provide even more value to the Lemonade team over time.”

Read the case study: https://www.preludesecurity.com/customers/lemonade

Prelude Security is the company pioneering production-scale detection and response testing. Prelude Detect transforms threat intelligence into validated protections so organizations can know with certainty that their defenses will protect them against the latest threats. Leveraging Prelude’s proprietary production-scale testing infrastructure, businesses can take threat intelligence, safely measure their defenses against a threat and an expected defensive response, automatically generate missing detection and prevention capabilities, and validate new defensive capabilities – ensuring their defenses are constantly improving. The platform offers one-of-a-kind integrations with leading defensive controls such as CrowdStrike, SentinelOne, and Microsoft Defender for Endpoint. Prelude is backed by Sequoia Capital, Insight Partners, The MITRE Corporation, CrowdStrike Falcon Fund, IA Ventures, Four Rivers, and other leading investors.

Contacts

Harry Hayward



Marketing



press@preludesecurity.com