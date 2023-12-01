Preeminent Additive Manufacturing Event, RAPID + TCT, Returns to West Coast in 2024

Innovative AM Industry Growing at a Rate of 21% through 2027





LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–North America’s largest additive manufacturing (AM) and industrial 3D-printing event, RAPID + TCT, will return to the West Coast in 2024, as part of SME’s commitment to bring additive manufacturing solutions to key strategic markets in the United States. Focused on innovation and fostering commerce, RAPID + TCT stands as the platform where the entire AM community comes together to learn, network and become immersed in the latest in AM technology. SME and The TCT Group produce the annual event.

The forthcoming event will once again gather the world’s leading industrial 3D-printing manufacturers, as well as companies representing every area of the AM ecosystem including those in 3D scanning, quality, software/design, postprocessing and materials ― from polymer and metals to composites. The event provides a unique platform for showcasing the latest innovations and technological advancements, as well as highlighting the growing significance of AM in manufacturing.

“RAPID + TCT has consistently been the nexus of innovation for the AM industry,” said Robert “Bob” Willig, executive director and CEO of SME. “Southern California is a tremendous hub for manufacturing, especially for some of its most cutting-edge sectors like aerospace and defense. Bringing this premier event back to California allows us to accelerate the awareness of the greatest advances in this technology.”

New this year, RAPID + TCT features a Hollywood Showcase, putting a spotlight on the industry’s intersection with the entertainment and film capital of the world. This unique blend of technology and creativity will captivate attendees and foster new opportunities for collaboration.

The event will also bring together industry leaders to connect and celebrate the technological opportunities available while exploring its future. Industry-leading companies attend RAPID + TCT to research and purchase additive manufacturing solutions, including Bosch, FUJI CORP., General Motors, Honeywell, Medtronic, Microsoft Corp., Nike Inc., Northrop Grumman Corp., Phillips Corp., Raytheon Technologies, Tesla, The Boeing Co., Tiffany & Co. and the U.S. Department of Defense.

Attendees can anticipate an exciting lineup of events, including the AM Community Awards and the return of the highly anticipated Pitch Fest where cutting-edge ideas take center stage. The event aims to celebrate and foster innovation across the entire spectrum of additive manufacturing.

Renowned for being the original educational forum in AM, the RAPID + TCT 2024 Conference will continue to serve as a knowledge hub. Past speakers have delivered key insights that have shaped the industry, and this year they will be organized into eight tracks: Automotive, Aerospace, Healthcare, Defense, Wider industry, Ecosystem, Materials Development and Process Development.

Rooted in collaboration, the event will prominently feature presentations developed by its Industry Partners: 3MF Consortium, Additive Manufacturing Green Trade Association, Additive Manufacturing Users Group, Advanced Regenerative Manufacturing Institute, America Makes, ASTM International: Additive Manufacturing Center of Excellence, Radiological Society of North America, Fullsight and Women in 3D Printing. These presentations are meaningful discussions and exchanges of ideas that drive sustainability and growth in the AM sector.

As RAPID + TCT returns to the West Coast in 2024, attendees have the unique opportunity to be part of the evolution of this industry, which is rapidly growing at a rate of 21% through 2027. By fostering commerce, expanding awareness, championing the community and expanding knowledge, RAPID + TCT will propel the AM industry to the next level.

About Additive Manufacturing

Since 1987, when the first paper on additive manufacturing was presented at SME’s North American Manufacturing Research Conference (NAMRC), the organization has been dedicated to serving the AM industry. As a pivotal force in shaping the trajectory of AM for over 35 years, SME also actively contributes to preparing the future workforce through its PRIME (Partnership Response In Manufacturing Education) program with specific AM curriculum and the annual SkillsUSA Additive Manufacturing Competition.

SME also recently hosted an AM Summit with its AM Technical Communities, strategic organizational partners, RAPID + TCT Event Advisors and industry partners, gathering nearly 100 attendees representing over 45 businesses, universities, trade groups and manufacturing institutes. Participants collaborated to identify challenges and opportunities for AM in the marketplace. They highlighted the importance of investing in education and awareness of AM technologies to build a stronger workforce, encouraging knowledge sharing and industry collaboration to strengthen AM’s capabilities, while also providing evidence of the value that AM brings to justify incorporating it into future manufacturing plans. The discussions initiated at the summit will be continued at RAPID + TCT 2024 in Los Angeles and beyond.

About RAPID + TCT

For more than 30 years, SME and RAPID have defined the crucial role of additive manufacturing and empowered the establishment of an industry that continues to conceive, test, improve and manufacture new products at a faster, more cost-efficient pace. In 2017, the two industry leaders in 3D-technology events, SME and The TCT Group, partnered to produce the annual RAPID + TCT event. For users and suppliers alike, the event is the premier destination for those who provide technology and those who need to understand, explore and adopt 3D printing, additive manufacturing, 3D scanning, CAD/CAE metrology and inspection technologies.

About SME

Established in 1932 as a nonprofit organization, SME represents the entire North American manufacturing industry, including manufacturers, academia, professionals, students and the communities in which they operate. Together, we share one common belief: Manufacturing holds the key to economic growth and prosperity. SME accelerates new technology adoption and inspires and builds North America’s talent and capabilities to advance manufacturing, which is a diverse, thriving and valued ecosystem driving competitiveness, resiliency and national security. We believe in technology’s power and humanity’s innovation to advance our society and meet many national challenges. We design new ways to understand and solve problems, and our solutions advance the next wave of innovation and growth. Learn more at SME.org, or follow SME on X/Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

About Rapid News Publications Ltd & The TCT

Rapid News Publications Ltd, the owner of the TCT Group, has been a leading authority in additive manufacturing, 3D printing, design, and engineering technology for more than 30 years. A rich mix of live events and an all-encompassing media portfolio enables TCT to deliver business-critical intelligence, connecting the additive community across Europe, North America, and Asia. The TCT Group (thetctgroup.com) is owned by Rapid News Publications Ltd (rapidnews.com) a member of the AEO (Association of Event Organizers) and BPA Worldwide.

