Predictmedix AI Launches Advanced AI Health Stations to Target the US Market

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Predictmedix AI Inc. (CSE: PMED) (OTC: PMEDF) (FRA: 3QP) ("Predictmedix" or the "Company"), an innovative provider of AI-powered health screening solutions, is pleased to announce that it is launching its enhanced Smart Health AI Stations across the United States, positioning itself to capitalize on the rapidly expanding population health management market.

This strategic launch, in partnership with Manchester Marketing Group Inc., introduces advanced AI-powered health assessments featuring real-time vitals screening and substance induced impairment detection. Ten units are under consideration for potential showcasing to corporate and government entities nationwide in the USA. Manchester Marketing Group Inc. is based out of the USA and is working with partners for the North American, Central American and South American Market along with the Caribbean.

The Smart Health AI Station provides instant, non-contact health screenings using AI technology to detect potential health risks and promote safer environments. By delivering data-driven insights, Predictmedix AI facilitates proactive health management, shifting from reactive to preventative care. The company’s extensive health-related dataset is a cornerstone of its AI-driven solutions.

Market Opportunity: The population health management market, valued at USD 32.94 billion in 2023, is projected to surge to USD 126.16 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 16.6%. North America holds a dominant 64.81% market share.

Source: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/population-health-management-market-100626

“The US launch of our Smart Health AI Stations marks an important step in our mission to advance proactive health management,” stated Dr. Rahul Kushwah, COO of Predictmedix AI. “Through our partnership with Manchester Marketing Group Inc., we look forward to identifying opportunities to provide organizations with the tools they need to prioritize health, safety, and well-being. Our comprehensive data and experience position us to offer valuable health management solutions in the US market.”

James Cooke, Marketing Director for Manchester Marketing, emphasized, “We’re witnessing a paradigm shift in health management, and Predictmedix AI is at the forefront. The Smart Health AI Stations offer tangible, immediate benefits, and we’re seeing exceptional interest across sectors. Manchester Marketing Group is also pleased to also announce a business relationship with Dr. Aftab Ahmed and his network of 4,000 physicians throughout Pakistan and Dubai along with Dr. Harriette Kamendi's program in Sub Sahara Africa. The units will be used for showcasing which will allow potential clients to experience firsthand the transformative power of this technology.”

Key Applications:

Workplace Wellness: Proactive health screening and data-driven wellness programs.

Healthcare Screening: Enhanced patient and visitor screening for infection control and safety.

Public Safety: Health management for large crowds at venues and events.

Education: Improved student and staff wellness in educational institutions.

Government: Ongoing health management in public buildings.

Key Benefits:

Real-time vitals and impairment detection.

Non-contact AI-driven health assessments.

Data-driven wellness insights.

Proactive risk reduction and scalability.

The Company also announces an amendment to the previous option grant to a consultant, announced on Feb 21, 2025. The options were initially stated to have a one year term but have been revised to a five year term. All other terms, including the number of options and the exercise price, remain unchanged.

To receive company news, please sign up for alerts at the bottom of the page link below: https://predictmedix.com/press-releases/

About Manchester Marketing Group Inc.

Manchester Marketing (MMGI), established in 2014, leverages extensive experience in vehicle fleets, leasing, and renewable energy, alongside a strong focus on introducing innovative medical technologies to North America. Key achievements include the introduction of a disinfectant technology effective against COVID-19, RSV, and antibiotic-resistant pathogens, and the pioneering of pharmacogenetic testing in senior citizen facilities to reduce adverse drug reactions. MMGI's team boasts over 80 years of combined experience in both government and commercial sectors across North America, with a broad network facilitating solutions for workforce health and underserved communities. Notably, MMGI principals have a 25-year track record working with 8(a) and HUBZone Alaskan Native Corporations and Native American Tribal 8(a) contractors, securing over $1.2 billion in federal contracts across civilian, defense, and intelligence agencies through direct sole/single source IDIQ contracts.

About Predictmedix AI Inc.

Predictmedix AI Inc. (CSE: PMED, OTC: PMEDF, FRA:3QP) is an artificial intelligence company focused on disruptive solutions for health and workplace safety. The Company’s proprietary AI technology uses comprehensive data analysis to predict health risks and potential outbreaks, empowering proactive interventions and promoting well-being. Predictmedix’s current focus is the development and commercialization of its rapid health screening technology, including the Smart Health AI Stations, which are designed to help prevent the spread of infectious diseases and address other health and safety concerns, including vitals monitoring and impairment detection. The Company is also developing AI-powered solutions for remote patient monitoring and personalized health management. To learn more, please visit our website at www.Predictmedix.com or follow us on Twitter, Instagram or LinkedIn.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information based on current expectations. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results of the Company. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management’s reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be correct. We assume no responsibility to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. The Company’s securities have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”), or applicable state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold to, or for the account or benefit of, persons in the United States or “U.S. Persons”, as such term is defined in Regulations under the U.S. Securities Act, absent registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in the United States or any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any Page 4 of 4 future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein, such as, but not limited to dependence on obtaining regulatory approvals; the ability to obtain intellectual property rights related to its technology; limited operating history; general business, economic, competitive, political, regulatory and social uncertainties, and in particular, uncertainties related to COVID-19; risks related to factors beyond the control of the Company, including risks related to COVID-19; risks related to the Company’s shares, including price volatility due to events that may or may not be within such party’s control; reliance on management; and the emergency of additional competitors in the industry.

All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except required by law.

Disclaimer: “The Company is not making any express or implied claims that its product has the ability to diagnose, eliminate, cure or contain the COVID-19 (or SARS-2 Coronavirus) at this time.”

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE HAS NOT REVIEWED NOR DOES IT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Dr. Rahul Kushwah, COO

rahul@predictmedix.com

(647) 889 6916