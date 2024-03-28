Precision Products, Inc. Hosts U.S. Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene for Facility Tour

DALTON, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Precision Products, a woman-owned small business in Dalton, Georgia specializing in machined parts for the Defense and Aerospace industry, welcomed U.S. Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (GA. 14th district) on a tour of its facilities. The visit aimed to highlight the critical role of WOSBs in national security and underscore the contributions of small businesses to our armed forces. The Republican Congresswoman along with Chief of Staff Ed Buckham, and staff arrived at Precision Products Tuesday March 26th, 2024, and were greeted by Mandi Davis (CEO/Owner) and David Davis (President/Owner).





PPI demonstrated a new Mazak 5-Axis CNC machine that was recently added to bolster production of high precision machined parts for the U.S. Missile Defense Agency. PPI also supports local manufacturing companies in the region by supplying spare parts for their production equipment. Precision is registered by the U.S. State Department for production of Defense articles and is a supplier to numerous defense and space programs since becoming certified in 2017. In addition to the ITAR export license PPI has other credentials such as AS9100, ISO9001, FFL-#07/SOT as well as a DD2345 registration for supplying mission critical machined parts to prime defense contractors. According to E. Don Smith- Sr. Capture Manager Aerospace and Defense at PPI, “This expansion positions PPI for continued growth as the U.S. Defense industry re-industrializes its supplier base. Now, the company can anticipate several years of increasing sales as major countries rebuild and modernize their military power in the wake of the new geopolitical threats which have emerged over the past few years.”

Joe Browning (Vice President) said, “It is our intention to continue expansions as needed to support the U.S warfighter and we plan to add not only CNC machining capacity but also new technologies such as 3D printing and other forms of additive manufacturing.” Visits like these are a terrific way to exchange information with our leaders at a federal level about the way government spending bills have a direct impact on the local economy and workforce. It was a pleasure having Congresswoman Greene visit Precision Products again and we thank her for the work she does in Washington on behalf of our district.

