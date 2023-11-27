Precisely Expands AWS Mainframe Modernization Data Replication With Support for IBM i Systems

Strengthens shared commitment to help unlock access to IBM i and mainframe data on AWS – accelerating modernization, AI, and advanced analytics

BURLINGTON, Mass. & LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#aws—Precisely, a global leader in data integrity, today announced at AWS re:Invent 2023 that it is working with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to expand AWS Mainframe Modernization Data Replication with Precisely. Customers will now have a capability to replicate IBM i series data to the AWS Cloud in near real-time.





With 35 years in the market, IBM i systems play a role for many organizations with transaction processing needs. But as companies strive to become more data-led, the pressure is on these businesses to ensure that valuable data residing on IBM i systems can be reliably accessed for agile and confident decision-making. In fact, a recent survey of IBM i users showed that nearly 50% of organizations are considering either migration or modernization initiatives, with 17% confirming that these plans will be completed in the next five years.

The AWS Mainframe Modernization Data Replication with Precisely for IBM i systems empowers customers to eliminate data silos associated with legacy systems to fuel even more powerful analytics, machine learning (ML), and artificial intelligence (AI) on AWS, and support modernization initiatives. It allows organizations to unlock the value of long-standing systems and seamlessly integrate data – an essential step on the journey to data integrity.

“AWS and Precisely empower our customers to build trust in their data,” said Bill Platt, General Manager for Migration Services at AWS. “By integrating data from midrange systems directly onto AWS, customers can rely on their data to be the driving force for business innovations, and ensure they are deriving maximum value from their infrastructure investments.”

The news has been welcomed by many Precisely and AWS customers, including AAA Life Insurance, who rely on IBM i systems to power their businesses:

“Precisely Connect enables us to quickly and easily access vast volumes of historical business and customer data, which is then replicated to the AWS environment where it can be leveraged for advanced analytics,” said Steven Hinzmann, Manager of Application Development at AAA Life Insurance. “Our customers depend on us to provide financial protection for their loved ones, and with over 1,500,000 active policies, central to success is near real-time access to trusted data across multiple sources – the combination of Precisely and AWS allows us to innovate and drive the best possible customer experience.”

“Our work with AWS further highlights the expertise that Precisely has built over many decades integrating data from some of the world’s most complex transactional systems, including IBM i and mainframe,” said Eric Yau, Chief Operating Officer at Precisely. “We’re thrilled to expand our relationship with AWS and our shared commitment to help customers fully leverage valuable data assets across their infrastructure.”

Learn more about AWS Mainframe Modernization Data Replication with Precisely. Alternatively visit Precisely at AWS re:Invent 2023 to speak with its team of data integrity experts.

About Precisely

Precisely is the global leader in data integrity, providing accuracy, consistency, and context in data for 12,000 customers in more than 100 countries, including 99 of the Fortune 100. Precisely’s data integration, data quality, data governance, location intelligence, and data enrichment products power better business decisions to create better outcomes. Learn more at www.precisely.com.

