Precisely Appoints Jason Smith as Chief Financial Officer

Data integrity leader announces new CFO to advance business transformation and agility

BURLINGTON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CFO—Precisely, the global leader in data integrity, today announced that Jason Smith has joined the company as CFO. Smith brings to Precisely more than 25 years of finance experience with public and private equity backed companies across multiple industries.





“I am delighted to welcome Jason to Precisely and add another proven leader to our talented executive leadership team,” said Josh Rogers, CEO at Precisely. “I am confident that Jason’s vast experience, skills and collaborative approach will play a critical role in delivering significant value to our customers, employees, and investors while accelerating our leadership in data integrity.”

Smith most recently served as the CFO of Citrix, and previously held financial leadership roles at ADT and the Alamo and National car rental companies – among others. His experience in leading large finance teams, particularly in complex, private equity environments, across key areas including FP&A, M&A, risk management, investor relations, and more, will help drive continued operational excellence and outstanding financial performance.

Precisely has achieved significant growth in recent years with multiple strategic acquisitions, private equity investment, and market-leading innovation in its Data Integrity Suite – building upon its unique capabilities of data integrity software, data enrichment products and strategic services.

“It’s an incredible opportunity to serve as the CFO of Precisely. I’m impressed by the company’s history, consistent growth, and strength of the business and culture.” said Jason Smith, CFO at Precisely. “I’m excited to work with the Precisely team to build upon the company’s exceptional track record for financial discipline and business agility to fuel continued innovation and leadership in the data integrity market.”

About Precisely

Precisely is the global leader in data integrity, providing accuracy, consistency, and context in data for 12,000 customers in more than 100 countries, including 99 of the Fortune 100. Precisely’s data integration, data quality, data governance, location intelligence, and data enrichment products power better business decisions to create better outcomes. Learn more at www.precisely.com.

