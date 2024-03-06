Preceptis Medical Launches New Website to Support Increased Demand for Hummingbird In-Office Ear Tube Procedure

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Preceptis Medical, an innovative medical technology company dedicated to providing less invasive ear tube options for children, announced today the launch of its new website for the Hummingbird® Tympanostomy Tube System (TTS).





The introduction of this online resource reflects the company’s growth and increased parental and physician demand for the Hummingbird in-office ear tube procedure. The FDA-cleared device eliminates the need for general anesthesia and the operating room, and only requires a topical numbing anesthetic.

“Preceptis Medical’s new website demonstrates our continued commitment to changing the lives of parents and pediatric patients through decreasing costs and eliminating risks associated with traditional ear tube surgery,” commented Steve Anderson, CEO and Co-Founder of Preceptis Medical. “We are confident this digital resource will deliver helpful decision-making tools for parents, while balancing the needs of ENT surgeons and pediatricians in their research for a safe, simple and less expensive ear tube placement option.”

The website, created with end user experience in mind, includes functionality to help visitors quickly locate required information and resources. Features include an easy-to-use provider locator, documents to help facilitate family / physician discussions regarding the procedure and physician-focused resources.

The Hummingbird, which continues to play a key role in alleviating operating room scheduling constraints and delays in pediatric care, enables ear tubes to be placed in minutes.1 Parents can be present during the procedure, and children may return to normal activities immediately following treatment.

To access Preceptis Medical’s new website, or to locate a Hummingbird provider, please visit www.hummingbirdeartubes.com.

ABOUT PRECEPTIS MEDICAL

Founded in 2011, Preceptis Medical is an innovative medical technology company dedicated to providing less invasive ear tube procedure options for pediatric patients. The FDA-cleared Hummingbird® Tympanostomy Tube System (TTS) streamlines ear tube placement and addresses risks associated with pediatric general anesthesia use. The Hummingbird, indicated for use in patients 6 months of age and older, provides a simple and efficient option for ENTs and parents while reducing healthcare costs.



Web: hummingbirdeartubes.com

References



1 Procedure times vary.

Contacts

Leah Davidson, Sr. Director of Marketing



Preceptis Medical



763.568.7810



leah@preceptismedical.com