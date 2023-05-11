Pre-Registration Opens for SmartNICs Summit

SmartNICs Are the Best Way to Accelerate Networks
SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#smartnicssummit–SmartNICs Summit opens pre-registration today for its event on June 13-15 at the Doubletree by Hilton San Jose Hotel. The Summit will cover the latest architectures, development platforms, and applications. Expert panels will discuss likely breakthroughs, optimization, network acceleration, and long-term trends. A one-day pre-conference workshop will cover SONiC-DASH, open-source extensions that allow SmartNICs to be easily added to a network. Pre-conference tutorials will introduce SmartNICs, describe their applications, and introduce the Open Programmable Infrastructure (OPI), a standard API for accessing SmartNICs.
Industry leaders Intel, Microsoft, VMware, AMD, and NVIDIA will present keynotes. They will emphasize faster, more capable systems for enterprises, clouds, and high-performance computing.
“We are now seeing the full impact of SmartNICs. They offload overhead from CPUs and make solutions more scalable,” said Chuck Sobey, Summit General Chair. “Distributed compute power is essential to handle the demands of incredibly fast emerging applications such as ChatGPT. SmartNICs Summit will help designers select the right architectures.”
About SmartNICs Summit
SmartNICs Summit showcases the emerging SmartNIC market. It features the trends and people leading the adoption of SmartNICs in enterprise data centers and clouds. The Summit is a product of Semper Technologies.
