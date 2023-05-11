<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Pre-Registration Opens for SmartNICs Summit
Business Wire

Pre-Registration Opens for SmartNICs Summit

di Business Wire

SmartNICs Are the Best Way to Accelerate Networks

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#smartnicssummit–SmartNICs Summit opens pre-registration today for its event on June 13-15 at the Doubletree by Hilton San Jose Hotel. The Summit will cover the latest architectures, development platforms, and applications. Expert panels will discuss likely breakthroughs, optimization, network acceleration, and long-term trends. A one-day pre-conference workshop will cover SONiC-DASH, open-source extensions that allow SmartNICs to be easily added to a network. Pre-conference tutorials will introduce SmartNICs, describe their applications, and introduce the Open Programmable Infrastructure (OPI), a standard API for accessing SmartNICs.

Industry leaders Intel, Microsoft, VMware, AMD, and NVIDIA will present keynotes. They will emphasize faster, more capable systems for enterprises, clouds, and high-performance computing.

“We are now seeing the full impact of SmartNICs. They offload overhead from CPUs and make solutions more scalable,” said Chuck Sobey, Summit General Chair. “Distributed compute power is essential to handle the demands of incredibly fast emerging applications such as ChatGPT. SmartNICs Summit will help designers select the right architectures.”

Supporting Resources

To discuss sponsoring and exhibiting, contact:

Elizabeth Leventhal, Exhibit Sales Manager

Elizabeth@SmartNICsSummit.com
+1.760.809.5755

To ask about the program, contact:

Lance Leventhal, Program Chairperson

Lance@SmartNICsSummit.com
+1.858.756.3327

About SmartNICs Summit

SmartNICs Summit showcases the emerging SmartNIC market. It features the trends and people leading the adoption of SmartNICs in enterprise data centers and clouds. The Summit is a product of Semper Technologies.

Contacts

Elizabeth Leventhal, Exhibit Sales Manager

Elizabeth@SmartNICsSummit.com
+1.760.809.5755

Articoli correlati

OneRail Named to Inc. Magazine’s Annual List of Best Workplaces for 2023

Business Wire Business Wire -
Award honors the last mile software solution’s exceptional company cultureORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#lastmiledelivery--OneRail, a leader in last mile omnichannel fulfillment,...
Continua a leggere

ERI’s Kevin Dillon Describes the Current State of ITAD at IAITAM ACE 2023 Conference

Business Wire Business Wire -
NASHVILLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ESG--Kevin Dillon, Co-Founder, Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Sales Officer of ERI, the nation’s leading fully integrated IT...
Continua a leggere

Veteran Sales Leader Scott McClintock Promoted to Lead Uplight’s Sales Organization

Business Wire Business Wire -
Energy customer expert reinforces commitment to client success with new SVP, SalesBOULDER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Uplight, the technology partner of energy...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

OneRail Named to Inc. Magazine’s Annual List of Best Workplaces for 2023

Business Wire