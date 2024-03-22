Pramana Achieves Industry-Leading Milestone with Digital Pathology 2.0 Technology

Over 6.5 Million Glass Slides Digitized in the Last 12 Months and 15 Billion Images Validated with Near-Perfect Accuracy Using Pramana’s Innovative In-Line Quality Assurance Algorithms

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.





With a mission to revolutionize the landscape of pathology labs, Pramana is at the forefront of the “lab of the future” movement, leveraging automation and AI-driven autonomous operations to tackle the pressing challenges of labor shortages and rising costs faced by labs across the United States. Pramana’s technological advancements have empowered digitizing initiatives at an unprecedented rate with industry-leading efficiencies. Pramana’s cutting-edge whole slide imaging technology achieves first-pass success in scanning nearly any slide suitable for viewing under an optical microscope. By harnessing these advancements, labs can optimize their daily operations and enhance their diagnostic capabilities.

“In 2023, Pramana established a significant presence in whole slide imaging in the United States – fast forward to today, we are digitizing over 1 million glass slides monthly, catering to both archival and clinical applications,” said Prasanth Perugupalli, Pramana’s Chief Product Officer. “Our strides in advancing digital pathology, in collaboration with Image Management System partners, have led to the creation of the largest DICOM dataset for digital pathology, paving the way for a future where proprietary image formats are no longer necessary and marking a new era in digital pathology.”

Pramana’s patented volumetric imaging technology has revolutionized whole slide imaging and has been adapted to address the most challenging areas in the field. Traditionally difficult for other imaging systems due to technological limitations, Pramana has successfully extended its volumetric imaging technology from tissue imaging to microbiology, cytology, and parasitology applications. For all of the above applications, Pramana has extended its fully autonomous in-line quality assurance, resulting in a dramatic reduction in the total time and cost of digital operations before a pathologist views the image on a computer monitor.

“Groundbreaking improvements in software architecture have enabled us to demonstrate that the feature descriptor algorithms can be programmed to run in real time on the scanner during the acquisition of the high-power images on the glass slide. This transformational breakthrough allows for further enrichment of digital images with actionable results without time delays, at the lowest costs the industry has ever incurred. The economics of digital pathology are now ready for a re-visit,” Perugupalli said.

Two poster presentations at USCAP highlight Pramana’s advancements in in-line computation of morphological features, which aid in actionable outcomes for pathologists.

About Pramana, Inc.

Pramana, Inc. is a health technology company enabling seamless digital adoption by pathology labs and medical centers. The turnkey digital pathology transformation is supported by cutting-edge systems and a scalable software platform. For more information, visit www.pramana.ai or LinkedIn.

