Prague High School Selects Varsity Tutors for Schools to Provide Students with Additional Learning Resources

On-Demand Learning Platform Available to Assist Each District Student Whenever Needed

PRAGUE, Okla. & ST. LOUIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Prague High School today announced a partnership with Varsity Tutors for Schools, a Nerdy (NYSE: NRDY) company and the leading platform for live online tutoring, to provide all students with access to the Varsity Tutors for Schools platform at no cost to the school, students or families. The comprehensive platform integrates interactive study tools, collaborative workspaces, and dynamic learning resources, including:





24/7 On-Demand Chat Tutoring

On-Demand Essay Review

Live Enrichment Classes

SAT and ACT Test Prep Classes

Celebrity-Led StarCourse Classes

Self Study Resources

College & Career Readiness Resources

Adaptive Assessments & Personalized Learning Plans

Recorded Enrichment Classes

“Access to the Varsity Tutors for Schools platform can be an invaluable resource in those moments when students need assistance, but cannot get one-on-one time with their teacher, or when they’re looking for additional study materials that will help them succeed academically,” said Kim Fleak, principal at Prague High School. “We’re excited to be augmenting everyday learning with the Varsity Tutors for Schools platform, and we encourage students to take advantage of all that it provides for them.”

Over 500 school districts across the country utilize the Varsity Tutors for Schools platform to supplement classroom learning and to effectively close learning gaps. When students need help with homework or are struggling to solve a problem, they can immediately chat with a tutor, 24/7, to get the help they need. Students can take practice tests and follow personal lesson plans for guided self-study. They can also sign up for expert-led live classes, and learn subjects like Geometry, Algebra, Literature, Biology, Chemistry and more, alongside their peers.

“Varsity Tutors for Schools delivers a rich set of learning options to deploy for all students,” said Anthony Salcito, Chief Institutional Officer at Varsity Tutors for Schools. “Our comprehensive platform access is available to all K-12 schools at no cost, allowing them to budget for targeted intervention with best-in-class high-dosage tutoring options, including flexible implementation models that can put administrative staff, teachers, or parents at the center of the high-dosage tutoring relationship, depending on the needs of the district.”

The Varsity Tutors for Schools platform is available to Prague High School students and families immediately through June 2030.

About Prague High School

Prague High School is a rural school in Lincoln County, Oklahoma with approximately 300 students enrolled in grades 9-12. Students may also attend Gordon Cooper Technology Center and may enroll in concurrent coursework through Seminole State College. https://www.high.prague.k12.ok.us/

About Varsity Tutors for Schools

Varsity Tutors, the industry leading online tutoring platform trusted by millions of families, launched Varsity Tutors for Schools, aimed at assisting district leaders in delivering 1:1 tutoring and comprehensive learning support. Varsity Tutors has a proven track record of successful collaboration with over 500 K-12 schools and districts, offering three implementation models: District Assigned, Parent Assigned, and Teacher Assigned. Each implementation model includes facilitating high-dosage, recurring, face-to-face tutoring in 1:1 or small group settings for any grade or subject, 24/7 on-demand tutoring, essay reviewing, and dedicated support for college admissions and test preparation. Learn more about how Varsity Tutors’ provides tailored educational solutions and partners with K-12 districts at https://www.varsitytutors.com/school-solutions

About Nerdy Inc.

Nerdy (NYSE: NRDY) is a leading platform for live online learning, with a mission to transform the way people learn through technology. The Company’s purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of all ages to experts, delivering superior value on both sides of the network. Nerdy’s comprehensive learning destination provides learning experiences across 3,000+ subjects and multiple formats – including Learning Memberships, one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, coding, tutor chat, essay review, and adaptive self-study. Nerdy’s flagship business, Varsity Tutors, is one of the nation’s largest platforms for live online tutoring and classes. Its solutions are available directly to students and consumers, as well as through schools and other institutions. Learn more about Nerdy at https://www.nerdy.com.

