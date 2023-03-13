Pragmatic Institute and The Data Incubator Appoint Harish Krishnamurthy as President of TDI and Pragmatic Data to Lead Growth and Innovation

PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#data–Pragmatic Institute, the world leader in transformational partnerships for product, data and design teams, and its division, The Data Incubator (TDI), have announced the appointment of Harish Krishnamurthy as President of TDI and Pragmatic Data.

Krishnamurthy will be responsible for leading the strategic direction and growth of TDI’s renowned data science and data engineering bootcamps, and the industry-leading data training programs offered under Pragmatic Institute’s data vertical.

“Harish Krishnamurthy brings a wealth of knowledge and unique expertise, which is precisely what we need as we strive to fully expand our data science programs,” said Philip Alexander, CEO of Pragmatic Institute and TDI. “His deep understanding of the training industry and proficiency in data science and technology will be extremely valuable as we continue to develop and improve.”

Harish Krishnamurthy brings over 25 years of experience in the data science and technology industry, having held leadership roles across P&L, sales, marketing and strategy during his tenure at IBM, Insight Enterprises and Spear Education. He has written extensively on how data professionals can begin leveraging AI effectively in their businesses and is a thought leader on big data, artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Krishnamurthy is thrilled to join TDI and Pragmatic Data, recognizing the significant opportunity available in the data analytics market and the team’s strong positioning in the industry.

“I am excited to have the opportunity to lead such a talented and dedicated team at TDI and the Pragmatic Data Practice,” said Krishnamurthy. “I am confident that together we will be able to achieve great things and make a positive impact in the world of data science and technology.”

This appointment aims to enhance both TDI and Pragmatic Institute Data, catapulting them to the forefront of data training industries, and find new avenues of training that will benefit the future data scientists, data analysts, data engineers and other data practitioners around the world.

About Pragmatic Institute

Pragmatic Institute is the transformational partner for today’s businesses, providing immediate impact through actionable and practical training. Pragmatic focuses on building expertise and collaboration within and across data, design and product teams. This allows organizations to accelerate innovation, grow revenue, improve customer satisfaction and drive success.

Pragmatic Institute’s Data practice helps organizations leverage data to drive business success. By providing individuals and teams with a business-oriented approach, organizations can solve problems and propel decision-making with data, delivering more value to their bottom line.

About The Data Incubator

The Data Incubator provides practical and actionable data science boot camp programs based on decades of hands-on experience. Thousands of students have completed training at TDI and have gone on to work at companies like Microsoft, Facebook, and Oracle. These immersive programs set the benchmark for professional data education.

The Data Incubator and Pragmatic Institute Data are trusted, leading providers of data science and data analytics training solutions, with a focus on helping companies, from startups to Fortune 500, harness the power of their data to drive growth and innovation.

