Practice by Numbers Introduces Comprehensive Patient Portal

New patient portal simplifies dental care management and enhances patient engagement





REDMOND, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AllInOneSolution–Practice by Numbers, a leading provider of dental analytics and patient engagement software, is excited to announce the launch of its innovative Patient Portal. This new portal empowers patients by providing easy access to pending forms, treatment plans, payments and account balances, upcoming appointments, and more – all in one convenient and user-friendly platform. Designed to enhance patient engagement and streamline the management of dental care, the Patient Portal redefines the dental patient experience, making it more efficient and accessible.

“Not only does our patient portal keep patients in the loop with a modern and user-friendly experience, it gives patients instant access to their account information on any device, while at the same time helping practices reduce staff phone time and minimize paperwork and missed appointments,” said Rohit Garg, CEO of Practice by Numbers. “By automating many routine tasks and providing a centralized platform for patient information, practices can focus more on delivering exceptional care and less on paperwork.”

Practice by Numbers remains committed to delivering innovative software solutions that bridge the gap between dental practices and their patients. The launch of the Patient Portal marks a significant step forward in enhancing the overall dental care experience, setting a new standard for patient empowerment and practice efficiency. Dental practices looking to leverage this new feature are encouraged to contact Practice by Numbers for more information on how to integrate this update into their operations.

About Practice by Numbers

Practice by Numbers is an all-in-one software solution designed to help dental practices consolidate, streamline, and improve their day-to-day operations. Their mission is to transform dental practices with a full suite of analytics, patient communication tools, reputation management, online scheduling and payments, digital patient forms, insurance verification, and much more…all in a single platform. To learn more, visit practicenumbers.com

