PPG, PPG Foundation invested $18.4 million in communities worldwide in 2024

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PPG (NYSE:PPG) and the PPG Foundation today announced that they invested $18.4 million worldwide in 2024, an increase of $900,000 over 2023. The 2024 funding supported more than 400 community partners and programs that focus on advancing education and delivering community sustainability while encouraging PPG employee volunteerism.

“Around the world, PPG’s 2024 community engagement investments aimed to inspire students and aspiring STEM leaders, beautify neighborhoods and give our employees meaningful ways to give back,” said Malesia Dunn, executive director, PPG Foundation and corporate global social responsibility. “We’re focused on creating brighter communities, inspiring the future workforce and applying our employees’ talents in ways that create tangible impacts.”

Highlights of the 2024 community engagement commitments include:

$11.5 million to build the next generation of STEM leaders. PPG expanded its partnership with the National Museum of Science and Technology Leonardo da Vinci in Milan to open Playlab, a unique educational space for young children. PPG entered a two-year partnership with the Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE) to support the creation of materials including “Eco-Schools” handbooks, instructional videos, online courses and training materials for teachers. In Pittsburgh and Detroit, the PPG Foundation partnered with nonprofit Code/Art to expand access to computer science programs for girls that blend art and technology. In Sumaré, Brazil, PPG launched the third edition of “Girls in Tech,” an initiative with nonprofit Casa Hacker to empower young women to pursue careers in technology.



Progress toward our commitments. $1.2 million invested toward the $5 million commitment by 2030 to environmental sustainability education, supporting organizations such as the National Energy Education Development (NEED) in the U.S., Junior Uni Wuppertal’s sustainability courses in Germany, and the Attitude for the Planet program with Junior Achievement in Brazil. PPG completed its $2 million commitment by 2025 to future skilled worker training through organizations including the Bidwell Training Center’s Chemical Laboratory Technician program in the U.S.; technical education program 42KL in Malaysia; donations of PPG LINQ™ innovative tools to vocational schools in Europe; and WorldSkills Lyon 2024, the world’s largest vocational skills competition.

$6.4 million to community sustainability and disaster relief. PPG and the PPG Foundation contributed to organizations supporting emergency relief, including the Red Cross, following natural disasters and extreme weather in the southeastern U.S. and across Europe.



58 COLORFUL COMMUNITIES® projects completed in 2024 in 27 countries. PPG’s Colorful Communities program has now completed nearly 600 projects since 2015. More than 30,300 PPG employee and community volunteers have positively impacted over 10.2 million people in more than 50 countries. Throughout June, July and August 2024, the Colorful Communities program completed its third New Paint for a New Start initiative, transforming 90 schools into engaging environments for nearly 53,000 students and teachers from 2022 to 2024.



Learn more about PPG and the PPG Foundation’s investments in 2024.

PPG’s global community engagement efforts and the PPG Foundation aim to bring color and brightness to PPG communities around the world. We invested $18.4 million in 2024, supporting hundreds of organizations across more than 30 countries. By investing in educational opportunities, we help grow tomorrow’s STEM innovators and skilled workforce in fields related to coatings and manufacturing. Plus, we empower PPG employees to multiply their impact for causes that are important to them by supporting their volunteer efforts and charitable giving. Learn more here.

At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and specialty materials that our customers have trusted for more than 140 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers’ biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $15.8 billion in 2024. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

