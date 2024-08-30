PPG expands Malaysian plant operations to include non-stick and low friction coatings manufacturing

Expansion provides additional capacity, testing services for regional customers





PETALING JAYA, Malaysia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced that it has expanded operations in Petaling Jaya, Malaysia to include the production of non-stick coatings for kitchenware, industrial bakeware and low friction applications. The plant now has additional capacity to support growing regional coatings demand as well as increased space dedicated to valuable services for customers, including a state-of-the-art testing laboratory.

“Our investment in this facility underscores our commitment to growth in the region,” said Irene Tasi, PPG senior vice president, Industrial Coatings. “We are proud to now offer customers in Asia Pacific more consistent and reliable supply along with additional value-added services. The capacity expansion in Petaling Jaya better equips us to meet the increasing demand for high performance non-stick and low friction coatings.”

The facility is now equipped with five new production lines for both waterborne and solventborne non-stick and low-friction coatings. This dual capability enables PPG to tailor solutions to meet a wide range of customer needs and product specifications.

With a focus on sustainably advantaged coatings solutions, the Petaling Jaya plant will service customers in the energy sector, as these low friction coatings offer a high degree of corrosion resistance and controlled torque required for oil and gas applications. Additionally, non-stick and decorative coatings produced at the plant will offer customers in the kitchen and industrial bakeware industries – coatings options that are made without PFAS.

“Our investment in the Petaling Jaya plant reflects our commitment to the growing number of customers based here that rely on our high-performance coatings,” said Denise Lu, PPG general manager, Industrial Coatings, Asia Pacific (excluding Greater China and Taiwan). “This expansion also demonstrates our dedication to expanding our portfolio of sustainably advantaged solutions, particularly for the kitchen and bakeware industries.”

For more information on PPG high performance non-stick and low friction solutions, visit https://www.ppg.com/industrialcoatings.

