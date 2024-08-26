PPG completes expansion of industrial coatings plant in Vietnam

Project adds production of waterborne decorative, functional coatings for consumer electronics





HANOI, Vietnam–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced the completion of upgrades that have expanded the capacity of its Yen Phong industrial coatings plant in Bắc Ninh province, Vietnam. The enhancements include a new production line dedicated to PPG AQUACRON™ waterborne decorative and functional coatings for consumer electronics, as well as state-of-the-art testing equipment and automated spray booths.

The upgraded plant, now equipped with six production lines, aims to reduce turnaround times, accelerate coatings development, and expand access to PPG’s technical and customer support. This investment underscores PPG’s commitment to the region and supporting the growing demand for more sustainable products from the increasing number of multinational consumer electronics brands operating in Southeast Asia.

“As a trusted supplier to global leading consumer electronics OEMs, PPG delivers next-generation solutions that not only enhance the durability, design and functionality of their products, but also helps these industry partners reduce their carbon footprints with coatings made with little to no solvents,” said Irene Tasi, PPG senior vice president, Industrial Coatings.

In addition to PPG Aquacron coatings, the facility also produces PPG SPECTRACRON™ liquid coatings for transportation applications, PPG DURANAR™ coil and extrusion coatings for architectural and building products, and RAYCRON™ UV-curable coatings for electronic materials.

“This investment represents another important step forward in our commitment to create innovative, sustainable products that protect and enhance our communities around the world,” Le Dong Lam, PPG general manager, Southeast Asia, Industrial Coatings and country manager Vietnam.

Customers in the region can also leverage the PPG SECURE LAUNCH EXCELLENCE™ program designed to integrate new coating technologies and colors into customers’ production lines. The process ensures that new solutions will work on the first application, meeting exact customer specifications.

PPG’s dedication to sustainably advantaged products is evident through its growing portfolio of waterborne, powder and energy curable coatings. The company aims to achieve 50% of its sales from sustainably advantaged products by 2030.

