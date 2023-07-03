PP Rolling Mills (PPRM) has become the new shareholding company for the Italian leader, Pomini Long Rolling Mills

Indian Entrepreneurship to promote Italian Innovation globally

NEW DELHI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#POMINILongRollingMills–PP Rolling Mills has become the new shareholder of Pomini Long Rolling Mills, positioning itself as a key player in the European market. PPRM already serves over 300 steel rolling mills and collaborates with renowned heavy equipment manufacturers, while Pomini LRM has a strong global presence in over 70 countries. The partnership combines Indian entrepreneurship and Italian innovation to revolutionize the global steel industry.





Pankaj Khanna, MD of PP Rolling Mills, expressed excitement for the partnership, with a mission to achieve $500 million driven by innovation, R&D, and world-class products from Pomini LRM. He said, “Our commitment is to deliver sophisticated steel rolling mill solutions adhering to the highest manufacturing and quality standards, inspired by the Toyota Production System. This arrangement presents elevated career opportunities and stability for employees and members of both companies and the communities in which they operate.”

Ernesto Bottone, CEO and Member of the Board, Pomini Long Rolling Mills, highlighted the integration of Pomini LRM’s technological legacy with PPRM’s manufacturing and sourcing prowess, which aims to redefine industry standards and cater to untapped markets. He said, “The collaboration brings together a combined legacy of over 220 years and 1300 employees, enabling the pooling of intellectual resources and expertise to deliver cutting-edge steel solutions.”

Claudio Maffioletti, Secretary General of The Indo-Italian Chamber of Commerce & Industry, said, “The participation of PP Rolling Mills as shareholders of Pomini LRM is another bright example of the synergy between the know-how of Made in Italy technologies and the huge potential for market penetration offered by the Make in India scheme. We welcome this venture as a further step towards the progressive integration of the Italian and Indian economies and the development of Indo-Italian business relations.”

Naveen Jindal, the visionary leader & Chairman, Jindal Steel, expressed his optimism, stating, “PP Rolling Mills and Pomini LRM together can fuel Jindal Steel’s ambitions to stay at the forefront of technological advancements and maintain a competitive edge in the market.”

Ruggero Brunori, CEO of Ferriera Valsabbia SpA, expressed the significant benefits that customers can expect from the strategic alliance between Pomini LRM and PPRM. This collaboration leverages their rich history of collaboration, extensive technical expertise, and continuous development of innovative solutions by Pomini LRM, combined with PPRM’s exceptional production capabilities. Brunori emphasized that this strategic alliance holds great importance for the growth and success of his company as well.

He said, “The partnership between Pomini LRM and PPRM signifies an even stronger commitment to delivering high-quality solutions that not only meet customer needs but also exceed their expectations. The ultimate objective is to strengthen Ferriera Valsabbia’s position as a leader in the iron and steel sector, offering customers tangible added value in a competitive manner.”

Maurizio Carminati, President of the General Confederation of Italian Industry – Alto Milanese, emphasized the distinction between companies and entrepreneurs, highlighting that while entrepreneurs may change over time, companies endure. He said, “The prosperity and advancement of our region depend heavily on the industry that thrives within it and the ability of companies to attract and nurture talented individuals who drive progress. Therefore, initiatives like this partnership are highly valued and align with the foundational principles of our local industrial economy, which gave rise to Pomini LRM and the Italian mechanical industry.”

