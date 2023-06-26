Pozyx Achieves ISO 27001 Certification Demonstrating Commitment to Information Security

ISO certification recognized as evidence of a mature ISMS and as proof of trustworthiness and professionalism





GHENT, Belgium–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pozyx, an industry-leading provider of RTLS (real-time location systems) solutions, is proud to announce that it has successfully obtained the ISO 27001 certification, internationally recognized as the gold standard for information security management systems (ISMS). This achievement highlights Pozyx’s unwavering commitment to protecting customer data and maintaining the highest standards of information security.

ISO 27001 is a globally recognized information security standard and certification of the Pozyx ISMS demonstrates the implementation of a comprehensive framework of policies and controls to effectively manage risks to information security, including the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of data. By being certified under the ISO 27001 Standard, Pozyx proves that it complies with risk management best practices and can protect the information it owns.

Rick Graham, CEO at Pozyx proudly states: “This ISO 27001 certification is a significant milestone for Pozyx and affirms our commitment to protecting our customers’ sensitive information. It demonstrates our dedication to implementing the highest standards of information security management and showcases our ability to deliver secure and reliable solutions. The certificate ensures that data security is top of mind in all areas of the organization and information security is ingrained in our corporate culture.

Pozyx is working with the most iconic brands in the world, and our customers entrust us with their data, we will continue to implement best practices to minimize risks and guarantee peace of mind when they work with us.”

To obtain the certification, Pozyx has completed a strict auditing protocol and demonstrated its systematic and consistent approach to managing sensitive customer and company information.



By attaining ISO 27001 certification, Pozyx assures its stakeholders that it has undergone a rigorous evaluation process by Brand Compliance, an independent auditor and certification body. This assessment evaluated the effectiveness of the company’s information security practices, including risk management, incident response, business continuity, and compliance with legal and regulatory requirements. The certified ISMS includes the Pozyx RTLS development, the on-premise and cloud offerings, as well as the Pozyx support activities. In short, Pozyx has a world-class information security management system in place.

About Pozyx

Pozyx delivers the most flexible real-time location system (RTLS) and software platform for global asset tracking and identification based on UWB (ultra-wideband) and other location technologies.



Since 2015, Pozyx has built a strong product portfolio with a focus on innovative solutions for Industry 4.0 and smart manufacturing. Pozyx real-time location solutions do much more than mere asset tracking. Pozyx brings increased efficiency and enhanced productivity to smart manufacturing and logistics. Cutting-edge hardware and firmware are combined with algorithms and analytics software to translate the stream of real-time locations into smart data and value-creating insights, dashboards, and reports. The Pozyx offering covers the most demanding industry requirements for reliability, stability, robustness, and scalability.



