Home Business Wire PowerSchool to Present at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference
Business Wire

PowerSchool to Present at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference

di Business Wire

FOLSOM, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PWSC) (“PowerSchool” or the “Company”), the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America, today announced that CEO Hardeep Gulati will participate in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference at The Palace Hotel in San Francisco on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at 9:15 a.m. Pacific Time (12:15 p.m. Eastern Time).

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on PowerSchool’s Investor Relations website. An archive of the webcast will also be available for 90 days following the live presentation.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC) is the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America. Its mission is to power the education ecosystem with unified technology that helps educators and students realize their full potential, in their way. PowerSchool connects students, teachers, administrators, and parents, with the shared goal of improving student outcomes. From the office to the classroom to the home, it helps schools and districts efficiently manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resources, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, assessments and analytics in one unified platform. PowerSchool supports over 45 million students globally and more than 15,000 customers, including more than 90 of the top 100 districts by student enrollment in the United States, and sells solutions in more than 90 countries. Visit www.powerschool.com to learn more.

© PowerSchool. PowerSchool and other PowerSchool marks are trademarks of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. or its subsidiaries. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

PWSC-F

Contacts

Investor Contact:
Shane Harrison

investor.relations@PowerSchool.com
855-707-5100

Media Contact:
Kari Sherrodd

public.relations@powerschool.com
206-295-2826

Articoli correlati

RingCentral to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

Business Wire Business Wire -
BELMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG), a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact...
Continua a leggere

Ooma Acquires OnSIP, Expanding Ooma’s Base of SMB Customers

Business Wire Business Wire -
SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ooma, Inc., a smart communications platform for businesses and consumers, today announced that it has acquired Junction...
Continua a leggere

Altamira Announces Advanced Technical Exploitation Program II (ATEP II) Contract Extension

Business Wire Business Wire -
DAYTON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The National Air and Space Intelligence Center (NASIC) awarded a one-year contract extension to Altamira Technologies for...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

RingCentral to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

Business Wire