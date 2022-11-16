PowerSchool Solutions Selected by School Systems Across North America and Middle East to Help Improve Administrative, Classroom, and Productivity Initiatives

Numerous U.S., Canadian, and UAE schools invest in PowerSchool solutions to simplify and digitize core education functions

FOLSOM, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC) today announced over the last two months, multiple school systems across North America and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have selected the company’s K-12 software solutions for its administrative, classroom, and productivity initiatives. The school systems range from new and existing PowerSchool customers across the U.S., a school system in Canada, and an education system in the UAE. These systems chose PowerSchool to broaden their technology capabilities and support their day-to-day and core responsibilities.

The specific PowerSchool products and solutions, and the school systems expanding their digital transformation investments include:

Among all these school systems’ latest PowerSchool integrations, each will soon benefit from the data-backed insights and overall operational efficiencies provided by pairing PowerSchool’s cloud-based portfolio with their own internal operations. Further, each of these institutions’ latest PowerSchool investment represents their ongoing commitment to digitizing and simplifying key processes for their students and staff.

