PowerSchool Recognized with 11 2023 Globee® Awards for Sales, Marketing, Service, & Operations

For the third consecutive year, PowerSchool recognized for ongoing commitment to customer support and service

FOLSOM, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC), the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America, announced today it has been recognized for the company’s ongoing commitment to customer support and service with 11 Globee® Awards in the 10th annual 2023 Globee® Awards for Sales, Marketing, Service, and Operations. This is the third consecutive year that PowerSchool has been recognized by the Globee® Awards for Sales, Marketing, Service, and Operations.

“We are grateful for this recognition and are proud to continue providing exceptional services to empower administrators and educators around the world,” said Paul Brook, Chief Customer Officer at PowerSchool. “This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our support, customer education, and success teams.”

Along with a Grand Globee® Award, PowerSchool was recognized in the following awards categories:

Customer Service Department of the Year | IT Software (two Silver Globee® Winners)

Achievement in Public Sector Customer Service and Success (Gold Globee® Winner)

Customer Service and Success Training Team of the Year (Gold Globee® Winner)

Front-line Customer Service and Success Team of the Year (Silver Globee® Winner)

Best Customer Engagement Initiative (Gold Globee® Winner)

Best Customer Feedback Strategy (Gold Globee® Winner)

Best Customer Satisfaction Strategy (Silver Globee® Winner)

Innovation in Customer Service (Gold Globee® Winner)

Training or Coaching Program of the Year for Customer Service (Gold Globee® Winner)

The Globee® Awards for Sales, Marketing, Service, & Operations categories aim to acknowledge and celebrate outstanding performance demonstrated by organizations. It is open to entities of all sizes across diverse industries, including startups, small, medium, large corporations, and government and non-profit organizations.

Recognizing exceptional accomplishments in sales, marketing, customer service, and operations, the Globee® Awards for Sales, Marketing, Service, & Operations is a prestigious recognition program that honors individuals, teams, departments, organizations, products, and services on a global scale.

“Congratulations to all the winners of the 2023 Globee® Awards for Sales, Marketing, Service, & Operations,” said San Madan, President of Globee® Awards. “Your hard work, dedication, and innovative strategies have truly set the standard for excellence in your field. You deserve this recognition for your outstanding achievements and contributions to your industry. We are inspired by your commitment to raising the bar and driving success, and we can’t wait to see what you will accomplish next.”

More than 85 judges from around the world, representing a wide spectrum of industry experts participated in the judging process. The judges are listed here https://globeeawards.com/sales-and-customer-service-awards/judges/

About the Globee® Awards

The Globee® Awards presents recognition in nine programs and competitions, including Globee® Awards for American Business, Globee® Business Awards, Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity, Globee® Disruptor Awards, Golden Bridge Awards®, Globee® Awards for Information Technology, Globee® Awards for Leadership, Globee® Awards for Sales, Marketing, Service, & Operations, and Globee® Awards for Women In Business. For more information on the Globee® Awards, visit https://globeeawards.com.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC) is the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America. Its mission is to power the education ecosystem with unified technology that helps educators and students realize their full potential, in their way. PowerSchool connects students, teachers, administrators, and parents, with the shared goal of improving student outcomes. From the office to the classroom to the home, it helps schools and districts efficiently manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resources, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, assessments and analytics in one unified platform. PowerSchool supports over 50 million students globally and more than 15,000 customers, including more than 90 of the top 100 districts by student enrollment in the United States, and sells solutions in more than 90 countries. Visit www.powerschool.com to learn more.

© PowerSchool. PowerSchool and other PowerSchool marks are trademarks of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. or its subsidiaries. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

