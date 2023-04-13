PowerSchool Partners with Scribbles to add More than 2,000 Colleges to the Naviance eDocs Network

PowerSchool’s partnership with Scribbles will expand college access for students by helping school counselors seamlessly share supporting documentation with many more colleges

FOLSOM, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC), the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America, today announced a partnership with Scribbles Software and PowerSchool Naviance. This partnership will nearly double the number of institutions in the Naviance eDocs network, greatly expanding college access for high school students.

“Naviance eDocs has been trusted by thousands of high schools for over a decade to deliver transcripts, letters of recommendation, and other critical documents supporting over six million college applications each year,” said Amy Reitz, Group Vice President of Product at PowerSchool. “Partnering with Scribbles makes college more accessible to students by giving counselors the ability to send supporting documentation for students’ college applications to 2,100 more colleges – our largest ever increase in a single year.”

Scribbles Software has served over 12 million students with transcript requests since 2012 and provides over 400 districts and charter schools with a best-in-class network to ensure easy and equitable access to students pursuing higher education. In the last year alone, Scribbles completed nearly one million electronic transcript requests from districts across the United States, including 25 of the 30 largest districts in the country.

“Scribbles is thrilled to partner with Naviance to expand access to a broader higher education network. Through this partnership, districts, and schools will be able to empower more students with greater access to life-changing opportunities,” said Marshall Simmonds, Vice President of Sales for Scribbles Software.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC) is the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America. Its mission is to power the education ecosystem with unified technology that helps educators and students realize their full potential, in their way. PowerSchool connects students, teachers, administrators, and parents, with the shared goal of improving student outcomes. From the office to the classroom to the home, it helps schools and districts efficiently manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resources, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, assessments and analytics in one unified platform. PowerSchool supports over 50 million students globally and more than 15,000 customers, including more than 90 of the top 100 districts by student enrollment in the United States, and sells solutions in more than 90 countries. Visit www.powerschool.com to learn more.

About Scribbles

Scribbles Software empowers education systems to provide life-changing opportunities to students and alumni. Since 2012, the company has partnered with K-12 educational communities to enhance, streamline, and simplify the student and family engagement experience through online student records management, enrollment systems, choice programs, lottery management, and reporting solutions. Scribbles Software helps district and charter school partners provide equitable, open access to administrative resources to students, families, and community organizations– beginning with PreK enrollment and continuing with digital transcript orders post-graduation. Learn more at scribsoft.com.

