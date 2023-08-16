PowerSchool Naviance CCLR Launches New Enhancements to Provide More Diverse Support for Students and Their Post-High School Journey

New student user experience and My Future Plan will be available to students for the 2023-2024 school year

FOLSOM, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC), the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America, today announced new enhancements to PowerSchool Naviance CCLR, part of the Student Success and Workforce Development Clouds. Available to students ahead of the new school year, the new Naviance CCLR student experience includes a brand-new user interface and an interactive, personalized tool called My Future Plan. This update marks the first phase of Naviance CCLR’s comprehensive updates to modernize and enhance the student experience to deepen support for students pursuing a variety of paths after high school.





“We are thrilled to unveil the new My Future Plan student experience in Naviance CCLR,” said Amy Reitz, Group Vice President, Product, PowerSchool. “Not only will these enhancements provide students with a more engaging and personalized planning experience, but they further our mission to help all students pursue their future aspirations, whatever they may be.”

These updates provide students with personalized information, actions, and guidance as they plan their postsecondary path. The student experience will be tailored based on their interests and selected path, and the content on their student homepage will adapt to reflect their choices.

The new Naviance CCLR student homepage provides students and educators with multiple benefits including:

A more engaging and cleaner user interface: The new Naviance CCLR student homepage will provide an easy-to-navigate experience for students. With an updated design and layout, the new homepage makes it easier for students to find what they need and tools to enhance their college and career research.

The ability to build a personalized postsecondary plan: Students can select one or more paths from a diverse set of options to begin building their plans. Paths include associate degree, bachelor’s degree, military service, apprenticeship program, employment, career education or trade school, gap or service year, and undecided.

The ability to view the most relevant information first: The content students see on their homepage is driven by their interests and selected path, so they will be able to quickly find the most relevant information needed to reach their goals. With these updates, students will be able to explore career options and research colleges more easily.

The opportunity to free up counselors’ workloads: Because the new experience will help students easily navigate their postsecondary path of choice and access supporting resources, they are able to work more independently, giving counselors more time to help students who require additional support.

Optimize district life readiness programs: With improved visibility into students’ future planning, counselors can make data-driven decisions on what support is needed for existing and future college, career, and life readiness programs in their district.

For more information about Naviance CCLR and the Workforce Development Cloud, please visit https://www.powerschool.com/classroom/naviance/.

