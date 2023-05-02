PowerSchool Honored as Gold Stevie® Award Winner in 2023 American Business Awards®

PowerSchool wins a Gold Stevie® Award for Education Platform for K-12; PeopleAdmin wins a Gold Stevie® Award for Postsecondary Enterprise Solution

FOLSOM, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC), the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America, announced today it has been recognized with two Gold Stevie Awards in the 21st Annual American Business Awards® (ABAs). PowerSchool was recognized in the Education Platform for K-12 category for the second consecutive year, and PeopleAdmin, a PowerSchool company, was recognized in the Postsecondary Enterprise Solution category for its HigherEd Platform.

“We are proud to be recognized by the 2023 American Business Awards® as we work to power the education ecosystem with unified technology that helps educators and students realize their full potential,” said Marcy Daniel, Chief Product Officer at PowerSchool. “This honor is a testament to our commitment to provide innovative solutions that address the most critical needs of K-12 schools and districts.”

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.’s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small. More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories.

“It is very gratifying for us to be able to recognize the achievements of such a wide variety of organizations, teams, and individuals in the 21st ABAs, and we look forward to bringing them together in New York on June 13 to celebrate with them,” said Maggie Miller, president of the Stevie Awards.

More than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners. PowerSchool was praised by judges for its innovative and unified solutions that empower educators and help improve student outcomes, while also addressing the challenges facing schools and districts today. Judges commended PeopleAdmin’s dedication to solving the specific challenges faced by HigherEd, as well as its ease of use, customizability, and customer impact.

“I am proud of our team’s innovative work to solve the problems facing HigherEd institutions and leadership today,” said Rishi Rana, Executive Vice President of PeopleAdmin. “We are honored to accept this recognition of PeopleAdmin’s dedication to helping HigherEd teams be more effective and achieve their missions.”

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning “crowned,” the awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Tuesday, June 13. Tickets are now on sale. Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2023 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Sponsors of The 2023 American Business Awards include HCL America, Melissa Sones Consulting, and SoftPro.

About PeopleAdmin

PeopleAdmin, a PowerSchool company, is a recognized leader in higher education solutions. Our multi-tenant SaaS-based solutions enable organizations to simplify their talent management process while utilizing industry-leading analytics. Our talent lifecycle solutions are specifically designed for higher education, and more than 840 institutions rely on PeopleAdmin. That’s why we’ve made it our mission to power the education ecosystem with unified technology that helps educators and students realize their potential, in their way.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC) is the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America. Its mission is to power the education ecosystem with unified technology that helps educators and students realize their full potential, in their way. PowerSchool connects students, teachers, administrators, and parents, with the shared goal of improving student outcomes. From the office to the classroom to the home, it helps schools and districts efficiently manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resources, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, assessments, and analytics in one unified platform. PowerSchool supports over 50 million students globally and more than 15,000 customers, including more than 90 of the top 100 districts by student enrollment in the United States, and sells solutions in more than 90 countries. Visit www.powerschool.com to learn more.

© PowerSchool. PowerSchool and other PowerSchool marks are trademarks of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. or its subsidiaries. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

